Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week (12/30/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email danbrood91@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.
—
Baker/Powder Valley girls wrestling
The Bulldogs, with 32 points, took the title at the Charlie Anthony Memorial Tournament, held at Ontario High School. Ontario was second with 18. Baker/Powder Valley had three individual champions at the tournament in Neva Lynch (120 pounds), Lilly Collins (135) and Kate Norton (190).
Benson girls basketball
The Astros got a 55-49 win over South Medford in a rematch of last year’s Class 6A state championship game, triumphing in a Platinum Bracket semifinal contest at the Portland Office Automation Holiday Classic, played at Franklin High School. Junior Kelyn Johnson had a team-high 17 points, four rebounds and an assist for Benson in the victory.
Caldera boys basketball
The Wolfpack scored a 63-58 win over McNary in the title game of the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest, held at Caldera High School. Caldera, which beat both Forest Grove and Crook County earlier in the tournament, was led in the championship contest by Will Jenson, who scored a team-high 20 points.
Cascade girls basketball
The Cougars topped Cascade Christian 51-43 in the championship game of the Cascade Christmas Classic, held at Cascade Christian High School. Rozalyn Schmunk led the Cougars with 17 points and 14 rebounds in the victory. Cascade, which beat Hidden Valley and North Valley earlier in the tournament, improved to 7-2 on the season.
Cascade Christian boys basketball
The Challengers tipped Ashland 73-71 in the championship game of the Cascade Christmas Classic, held at Cascade Christian High School. Junior Deryk Farmer had 29 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a block in the title tilt for Cascade Christian, which beat Creswell and Trinity Lutheran earlier in the tournament.
Coquille girls wrestling
The Red Devils triumphed at the Shamrock Wrestling Tournament, held at Riddle High School. Coquille topped the field with a score of 93 points. Myrtle Point was second at 76. The Red Devils boasted three individual champions in Natalie Stewart (120), Paisley Morrison (140) and Coral Averett (145).
Crater wrestling
The Comets battled their way to the championship at the Northwest Duals, held at the Linn County Expo Center in Albany. Crater scored a 40-32 win over Thurston in the title match behind falls from Aidan Godley (150 pounds), Jaxon Godley (157) and Travis Ege (215).
Grants Pass girls basketball
The Cavers won the championship in the Camry Bracket at the Capitol City Classic, held at Chemeketa Community College, beating Newberg 49-33 in the title game. Grants Pass also beat McNary and South Salem on its way to the title contest.
Hermiston girls wrestling
The Bulldogs turned in an impressive performance in winning the Mac-Hi Girls Christmas Tournament, held at McLoughlin High School. Hermiston topped the field with a score of 129 points. Walla Walla, Wash., was second at 89. The Bulldogs crowned four individual champions in Lily Foreman (105), Nicole Valle Zapien (135), Harleigh Cubbage-Thorp (190) and Tutaitaga Sepeni (235).
Jefferson (2A) girls basketball
The Lions triumphed at the Harrisburg Tournament for the third straight year, topping the host team 62-18 in the tournament title tilt. Junior Aziza Saad scored 24 points in the victory for Jefferson, which also got a 53-13 tournament win over Douglas.
North Valley wrestling
The Knights claimed the crown at the Rogue River Winter Classic, held at Rogue River High School. North Valley triumphed with a score of 95 points. Hidden Valley was a close second at 83. The Knights had six individual champions at the tournament in Brodric Gibson (113 pounds), Kash Lawless (138), Joshua Kightlinger (144), Kaid Moore (150), Ryan Gaskin (190) and Jesse Vejar (215).
Ontario wrestling
The Tigers triumphed at the Charlie Anthony Memorial Tournament, held at Ontario High School. The host squad took first place with a score of 173 points. Nampa Christian was second at 127. The Tigers had three individual champions at the event in Alexander Clark (120 pounds), Aiden Rocha (175) and Gage Valencia (285).
Oregon City boys basketball
The Pioneers posted a 67-43 win over South Medford in a semifinal game of the Abby’s Holiday Classic, held at North Medford High School to claim a spot in Monday’s championship contest. Sophomore Eli Hopkins scored 26 points in the win for Oregon City, which ran to an 81-33 win over Roseburg to open the tournament.
South Eugene boys basketball
The Axe defeated Summit 66-62 in the championship game of the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest, played at Summit High School. Junior forward Cameron Perry scored 20 points in the win for South Eugene, which defeated Mountain View and Lake Oswego earlier in the tournament.
South Umpqua wrestling
The Lancers claimed first place at the Shamrock Wrestling Tournament, held at Riddle High School. South Umpqua triumphed at the 12-team event with a score of 186 points. Gold Beach was second at 102. The Lancers boasted three individual champions at the tournament in Isaiah Stanturf (138), Austin Thorp (175) and Logan Garza (215).
Sprague girls wrestling
The Olympians captured gold at the Rogue River Winter Classic, held at Rogue River High School. Sprague took first place at the event with a score of 120.5 points. North Valley was second at 46. The Olympians had six individual champions at the tournament in Chaya Palomo (100 pounds), Isabella Wilburn (115), Isabella Dewey (120), Anne Marie Gorman (130), Bailey Seley (140) and Evelyn Wirfs (170).
Stayton girls basketball
The Eagles went 3-0 in play at the SCTC Holiday Classic, held at Stayton High School. Stayton opened the tournament with a 52-20 win over Klamath Union. The Eagles then bested Baker 52-36 before edging Springfield 48-44 in the title game. With the three wins, Stayton improved to 10-0 on the season.
Thurston boys basketball
The Colts topped South Medford 54-43 in a semifinal contest at the Abby’s Holiday Classic, held at North Medford High School to earn a spot in Monday’s championship game. Senior Noah Blair had 11 points and five rebounds in the win for Thurston, which opened the tournament with a 69-41 win over West Salem.
Thurston girls wrestling
The Colts battled their way to the top at the Northwest Duals, held at the Linn County Expo Center in Albany. Thurston topped Dallas 55-24 in the championship match behind falls from Kaylee Hadden (110 pounds), Kassidy Hadden (130), Karlie Yaroma (140), Kristal Zamora (145). Allison Cummings (170), Izabella Castlebery (190) and Katiry Day (235).
Tillamook girls wrestling
The Cheesemakers claimed the championship at the Junction City Girls Invitational, held at Junction City High School. Tillamook triumphed at the 19-team event with a score of 116 points. Cascade and Willamina tied for second, each with 105. Claire Travis won an individual tournament title at 130 pounds and Addison Josi won at 170 to help the Cheesemakers win the team crown.
Tualatin boys basketball
The Timberwolves captured the title by topping Oregon City 76-56 in the championship game of the Capitol City Classic, held at Willamette University. Tualatin, which also bested Churchill, Sprague and West Linn at the tournament, got 24 points from Pat Vialva Jr., and 23 from Nolan Keeney in the win over the Pioneers.
West Albany girls basketball
The Bulldogs topped Grant 66-44 in the Navy Bracket championship game at the Nike Interstate Shootout, held at Lake Oswego High School. Payton Starwalt scored 30 points in the title contest for West Albany, which also bested Glencoe and Jackson, Wash., at the tournament.
Westside Christian boys basketball
The Eagles moved to 7-0 on the season by scoring a 68-54 win over Banks in a nonleague game played at Westside Christian High School. Senior Jack Leland scored 25 points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.
Yamhill-Carlton wrestling
The Tigers won the title at the Hall of Fame Tournament, held at Sheridan High School. Yamhill-Carlton triumphed with 164 points. Lowell was second with 152. The Tigers had three individual tournament champions in Kalob Dallas (126 pounds), Josh Webber (165) and August Brunner (190).
