West Linn vs. Southridge: Live score, updates of Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball 6A quarterfinal
The fourth-seeded West Linn Lions face the fifth-seeded Southridge Skyhawks in an Oregon (OSAA) high school boys basketball 6A state tournament quarterfinal Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.
The winner will play top-seeded Barlow in a semifinal Friday.
Players to watch for West Linn
Jalen Snook, West Linn, senior
The Lions boast a balanced attack, with four players scoring in double figures — none more than Snook, a first-team all-Three Rivers League selection who averages 16.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Kevin Benson, West Linn, senior
The second-team all-Three Rivers League forward averages 11.5 points while shooting 55.6% from the field, grabbing a team-high 7.9 rebounds and blocking 1.5 shots per game.
Trey Price, West Linn, sophomore
Price filled the point guard void left when Pat Vialva transferred to Tualatin, earning first-team all-Three Rivers League honors after averaging 14.7 points (shooting 41.3% from 3-point range), 4.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
Players to watch for Southridge
Alonzo Hoff, Southridge, senior
Hoff’s family has a legacy of success — father Mustapha played at Oregon State in the early 1990s, and older sisters Natalie and Maya played on state title-winning girls teams in 2017-18. He made the all-Metro League first team this season, averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.
Elijah Thompson, Southridge, sophomore
The second-team all-Metro League selection led the league in assists, averaging 5.1 per game to go with 13.2 points, four rebounds and 2.5 steals, and he had a double-double with 16 points and 12 assists in the Skyhawks’ second-round win over West Salem.
Keenan Reckamp, Southridge, senior
Reckamp went over 1,000 career points in the Skyhawks’ regular-season finale — the fifth player in school history to do so — and was voted Metro League co-player of the year, averaging 18.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
First quarter
West Linn starting five: Jalen Snook, Kevin Benson, Trey Price, Gavin Gross, Sawyer Young
Southridge starting five: Alonzo Hoff, Elijah Thompson, Keenan Reckamp, Drew Groenig, Julius Vesel
First basket of the game goes to West Linn's Gavin Gross.
Sawyer Young for 3! West Linn leads 5-0 after 2 minutes.
Southride's first basket is by Alonzo Hoff. It's 5-2 Lions midway through the first quarter.
Julius Vesel ties it for Southridge with a 3-pointer, but Wyatt Smiley answers for West Linn, which leads 7-5.
Kevin Benson with a steal and a fast-break DUNK for West Linn. Lions lead 9-5, 2:19 first quarter.
Alonzo Hoff muscles his way inside for an easy two for Southridge, but West Linn's Jalen Snook drills a 3-pointer a few seconds later. Lions lead 12-7.
Kevin Benson scores again, and then he dishes to Jalen Snook for two more right before the buzzer. Lions up 16-7.
West Linn 16, Southridge 7, end of first quarter.
Second quarter
Sawyer Young makes 2 of 2 from the line for the first points of the period. Lions up 18-7.
Alonzo Hoff with a putback DUNK for Southridge, who trail 18-9.
Drew Groenig with a great pass to Nikko Kalish for two Southridge points. Sawyer Young swishes a 3 on the other end. West Linn up 21-11.
Drew Groenig with a 3 of his own for Southridge, which trails 21-14.
Trey Price a great up-and-under move for two more West Linn points. Alonzo Hoff answers for Southridge. 23-16 Lions.
