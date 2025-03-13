Willamette vs. Southridge: Live score, updates of Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball 6A quarterfinal
The second-seeded Willamette Wolverines face the seventh-seeded Southridge Skyhawks in an Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball 6A state tournament quarterfinal Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.
Players to watch for Willamette
Brynn Smith, Willamette, senior
The University of Portland commit and first-team all-Southwest Conference pick returns to her future home this week looking to lead the Wolverines to their first title since winning in 5A in 2014, averaging 20 points per game and passing Lexi Bando as the school’s all-time leading scorer as she approaches 2,000 career points.
Diamond Wright, Willamette, senior
Wright transferred from Springfield over the summer and had an immediate impact for the Southwest Conference champion Wolverines, with the Grand Canyon University commit earning first-team all-SWC honors while averaging 15 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Izzie Harms, Willamette, senior
Harms, a first-team all-Southwest Conference selection and Boise State commit, averaged 17.5 points per game in helping the Wolverines snap South Medford’s streak of SWC titles at six and earn the program's first 6A conference championship.
Victoria Nguyen, Willamette, senior
The point guard sometimes gets overlooked as the facilitator (team-high five assists per game) for three high-scoring Division I commits, but the Western Washington commit and second-team all-Southwest Conference selection will play a critical role this week for the Wolverines.
Players to watch for Southridge
Addison White, Southridge, junior
The second-team all-Metro League pick led the Skyhawks in rebounding (7.5 per game) while chipping in 8.8 points per game.
Camryn Herzberg, Southridge, freshman
Herzberg added scoring punch to the Skyhawks lineup this season, with the first-team all-Metro League selection averaging 16.2 points while shooting 53.1% from the field to go with 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 steals.
Sara Mangan, Southridge, junior
The Metro League player of the year had a banner season for the Skyhawks, leading them in multiple categories — scoring (17.2), assists (4.8) and steals (2.8) while shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.
First quarter
Southridge starting five: Sara Mangan, Camryn Herzberg, Addison White, Faye Scott, Alex Lytchani
Willamette starting five: Brynn Smith, Isabella Harms, Diamond Wright, Victoria Nguyen, Harper Wagner
