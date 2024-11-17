Wilsonville, Marist, Catlin Gabel join Jesuit as Oregon girls soccer champions: Vote for Saturday's top star
The Oregon high school girls soccer season wrapped up Saturday with four state championship matches.
Which player turned in the most impressive performance of the 2024 Oregon girls soccer finals?
—
6A: Jesuit 2, Grant 1
Read about the Crusaders' win over the Generals here.
5A: Wilsonville 4, Bend 1
When the Wildcats started the season 3-4, doubts started creeping in as to whether this young squad could extend its state championship streak to four.
But junior striker Camryn Schaan never panicked. She knew they’d played a challenging nonconference schedule that included three 6A semifinalists. Even after losing to Canby in Northwest Oregon Conference play, her confidence never wavered.
Her faith was rewarded Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium, where she came up big yet again in the final, scoring twice and adding an assist to lead Wilsonville (14-5) to its fourth consecutive title, joining Summit (2012-15) as the only 5A schools to accomplish the feat and becoming the fifth program in state history to win four in a row.
“Some people definitely doubted we’d make it this far,” said Schaan, who has four goals and three assists in three title matches. “But I’ve always believed. I’ve always known that we were going to get here.”
Schaan opened the scoring five minutes in by dribbling through the middle of the Lava Bears defense and firing home from 8 yards. Just over seven minutes later, her cross across the goal area set up Kate Kleinke for a tap-in.
Tegan Waters scored 15 seconds after halftime with a shot from the top of the penalty area, and Schaan completed her brace by finishing off Justine Sheets’ free kick in the 53rd minute.
“I was very excited coming into this game,” said Schaan, who finished the season with 21 goals and 13 assists. “I was really nervous, just ready to win this game and get it done.”
The Lava Bears (12-5-1) avoided the shutout when Shea Manfredi scored unassisted in the 77th minute for her 20th goal of the season.
4A: Marist Catholic 5, La Grande 0
Sophomore striker Libby McLaughlin burnished her burgeoning resume even further for the Spartans (17-1-1), scoring a hat trick and assisting on Ella Braunger’s opening goal at Hillsboro’s Liberty High School as Marist Catholic regained the title it won two years ago and lost last year to North Marion.
In two seasons, McLaughlin already sits second on the state’s all-time assists list with 58, five behind Callan Harrington’s 63 over four years at Jesuit (2016-19).
She is more than halfway to becoming the 20th player in state history to score 100 goals, with her hat trick in the final giving her 24 this season and 51 for her career.
Braunger’s 13th goal of the season off a through ball from McLaughlin came just over nine minutes into the contest. McLaughlin scored 4 ½ minutes before halftime, and Ella Shepard added her 12th goal from close range with 1:18 remaining for a 3-0 halftime lead.
Kate Firth and Gina Schroffner assisted on McLaughlin’s goals two minutes apart midway through the second half that put the game away.
The Spartans held La Grande (14-2-1) without a shot and put 14 on target. Lyndie Isaacson made nine saves for the Tigers, who were in the final for the first time since 2013 and second time overall.
3A/2A/1A: Catlin Gabel 5, Central Linn 0
In a matchup between the blue blood and the debutante, the Eagles’ experience made a difference as they earned their second consecutive title at Liberty High School and state-leading 17th all-time behind Addi Dauler’s hat trick and Alana Hill’s two goals and an assist.
Catlin Gabel (16-2-1) was playing in its ninth consecutive state final and 25th overall, while the top-seeded Cobras (16-1-1) had never previously made it this far in their nine-year history.
Dauler finished the season with 40 goals, finding the back of the net in the 13th, 26th and 37th minutes. Hill, the district player of the year who finished with 16 goals and 16 assists, assisted on Dauler’s second goal and had unassisted tallies in the 25th and 65th minutes.
Freshman keeper Hazel Huxford stopped nine shots for Central Linn. Sydney Perlewitz (three saves) and Emma Palmer (one save) combined on the shutout for Catlin Gabel.
VOTE FOR SATURDAY'S TOP STAR!
Sophia Stiles, Jesuit
Ana Kubiaczyk, Jesuit
Natalie Webber, Jesuit
Marian Dunne, Jesuit
Zoe Anderson, Jesuit
Eva Stiles, Jesuit
Ellie Covington, Jesuit
Jo Frischknecht, Jesuit
Paige Nakada, Grant
Kate Ratanaproeksa, Grant
Camryn Schaan, Wilsonville
Kate Kleinke, Wilsonville
Tegan Waters, Wilsonville
Justine Sheets, Wilsonville
Kaia Hix, Wilsonville
Shea Manfredi, Bend
Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic
Ella Braunger, Marist Catholic
Ella Shepard, Marist Catholic
Kate Firth, Marist Catholic
Gina Schroffner, Marist Catholic
Lyndie Isaacson, La Grande
Addi Dauler, Catlin Gabel
Alana Hill, Catlin Gabel
Sydney Perlewitz, Catlin Gabel
Emma Palmer, Catlin Gabel
Hazel Huxford, Central Linn
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App