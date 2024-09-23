Xzavier Garcia of Century voted the SBLive/SI Oregon Football Athlete of the Week (9/23/2024)
Congratulations to Century’s Xzavier Garcia for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Football Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 9-15.
Garcia, a senior quarterback on the Century team, had 24 carries for 269 yards and three touchdowns for the Jaguars in their 32-20 win over McDaniel in a nonleague contest at Hillsboro Stadium.
Garcia received 52.05% of the vote, beating out Ryder Sawyer, a junior on the Douglas team, who finished second with 27.04%. Caystin Harral, a junior on the McDaniel team, was third with 6.46%, and Terrell Granberg, a junior on the McDaniel team, was fourth with 5.51%. There were more than 28,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
