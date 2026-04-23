Aliquippa’s Football Dynasty Comes to Life as Ty Law, NFL Legends Debut Powerful New Documentary

PITTSBURGH – Ty Law’s concern about being involved with a documentary about the Aliquippa football program centered on authenticity.

If the film didn’t paint the proper picture, if it didn’t resonate with the community, Law, a 1992 Aliquippa grad, would hear about it.

The citizens of Aliquippa aren’t shy.

“Our community has kept us grounded,” Law said. “We don’t have a choice to stay grounded because when you walk through Aliquippa, we don’t give a damn. … We hold you to a higher standard. Losing football games was miserable. If you ever lost, the community was going to let you know because we have a high standard around here. We expect excellence and to win because that was an outlet for a lot of us.”

The Quips’ sustained success despite heavy population losses due to the collapse of the steel industry in Western Pennsylvania and the challenges that followed in the community that followed as a result is told through the documentary “Hall of Fame High,” which premiered Wednesday night at the Heinz History Center.

Aliquippa is the only high school to produce three players – Mike Ditka, Darrelle Revis and Law -- in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The documentary was produced by Dick’s Sporting Goods Cookie Jar & a Dream Studio.

Legends Come Out

Law was one of three Pro Football Hall of Famers who attended the premiere.

Also attending was Law’s uncle, Tony Dorsett, who won the Heisman Trophy at Pitt in 1976, and went on to a long NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, and Revis, who also played at Pitt and played in the NFL with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots.

Dorsett grew up in Aliquippa, but attended Hopewell High School.

“We have families and kids and we’re all over the place,” Law said. “We had to find the time to put into it. Once we got it, it was just about being yourself. Because we wanted to be as authentic as possible. For me, personally, I don’t know any other way to be, but to be authentic to who I am.”

Darrelle Revis, an Aliquippa graduate, laughs while talking with Ty Law and Tony Dorsett during the premiere of "Hall of Fame High" Wednesday night at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh. | Josh Rizzo

It’s in the Blood

Jesse Washington, who directed the film, is from Brooklyn, New York. Washington was introduced to football in Beaver County after he met his wife, who is from Beaver Falls, which is about 12 miles north of Aliquippa.

He’s been coming to the area for more than 30 years, but it was a teammate of Law’s, Will Alstin, who sparked Washington’s interest in making the documentary.

Alstin said, "Hey, man, we’re about to have more Hall of Famers than any other place. Let’s find someone to tell that story,” Washington said. “He found me.”

Washington wanted to know how such a small town ended up with such a high concentration of top football talent. Aliquippa once had as many as 27,000 people living in the city, but now has about 9,000 residents.

“It’s not in the water, it’s in the blood,” Washington said. “It’s been a real privilege to help them tell their story from their perspective. This isn't my story – it's their story. I have to tell it for them and with them. For them to finally get this out and say, 'Yeah,' this is what it's all about it's a privilege and it's a responsibility that I really value.”

Aliquippa Football Continues to Thrive

The Quips won their record 21st WPIAL championship last fall, upsetting McKeesport in the championship game. Aliquippa has won five state championships in program history, including three under current coach Mike Warfield.

Warfield was hired after former coach Mike Zmijanac was ousted in February 2018, creating a local firestorm. This is a key part of the documentary.

The Hall of Famers

Ditka became the first Aliquippa player to get into the Hall of Fame in 1988. Ditka, better now known as the coach of the 1985 Bears than as a player, also won a Super Bowl while playing tight end for the Dallas Cowboys and was an NFL champion in 1961 with the Bears.

Law, who was inducted in 2019, played 15 seasons in the NFL and was a standout cornerback. He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Revis, who was inducted in 2023, spent most of his career playing cornerback for the Jets. However, like Law, he won a Super Bowl with the Patriots.

With the NFL Draft being held in Pittsburgh for the first time, Law was happy to have an event to get Aliquippa's name in the spotlight.

“It’s been incredible because we are always preaching about talking about where we're from,” Law said. “That’s what molded us into who we are today. To have four Hall of Famers out of that small town, we are proud of that.”

-Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo