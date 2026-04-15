Aliquippa’s NFL Legacy Grows with Ty Law’s Documentary on the School's Hall of Fame History

Mike Ditka originally wanted to be a dentist. But when the Aliquippa native got in the trenches with the University of Pittsburgh football team, his career went in another direction.

Ditka starred as a tight end and later went on to win Super Bowls as a player and coach in the National Football League. Ditka became the fourth Quip to reach the NFL and the first to be inducted in the Professional Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

"The Quips: The Formula," a Documentary Directed by Hall of Famer Ty Law

Another former Quip to reach the Hall of Fame - New England Patriots great Ty Law, who was inducted in 2019 - directed a documentary about the school. The film, titled "The Quips: The Formula," will premiere at a private screening on April 22 at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.

Aliquippa currently has the most Pro Football Hall of Famers of any Pennsylvania high school with three. Darelle Revis, who was a star cornerback with the New York Jets and Patriots, became the third when he was inducted in 2023.

The film is being produced by Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, which is DICK'S Sporting Goods' in-house content and production studio.

Aliquipp'a Qa'Lil Goode catches a 20-yard touchdown pass on fourth down in front of McKeesport's Javien Robinson (6), Akeen Cochran (2) and Brian Jones (8) with 2 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the WPIAL Class 4A title game Saturday at Pine-Richland High School. The Quips won their record 21st district crown | Josh Rizzo

Aliquippa's Success Has Continued

The Quips won their WPIAL-record 21st championhip last season while playing in Class 4A. Aliquippa has seen its population fall from over 26,000 people in 1960 to 9,238 as of the last census in 2020.

Aliquippa was forced to play up in Class 4A due to the PIAA's competitive balance rule. Despite having an enrollment that would place them in a smaller class, the Quips won four of the previous five 4A titles.

Chicago Bears and Aliquippa graduate tight end Mike Ditka, right, checks in with assistant manager Vernon Maggart, left, at the Anchor Motel on May 7, 1964. Helping his 1963 National Football League Championship teammate is quarterback Bill Wade, center. Ditka and two other teammates, Doug Atkins and Larry Morris, are in Nashville to discuss a business venture with Wade. | Jimmy Ellis / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aliquippa's Early Pro History

According to Pro Football Reference, Aliquippa has 11 players who has gone on to play in the NFL. Frank Ribar was the first, playing for Washington in 1943. Ditka was a tight end, who debuted with the Chicago Bears in 1961.

Ditka finished his playing career with 5,812 receiving yards and scored 43 touchdowns. Ditka, who helped the Bears win an NFL championship in 1963, later coached the famous 1985 Chicago Bears to a 15-1 record and a win in Super Bowl XX.

As a player, Dikta caught a touchdown pass in the Cowboy's Super Bowl VI win over the Miami Dolphins.

New York Jets cornerback and Aliquippa graduate Darelle Revis against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens beat the Jets 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Shutdown Corners

Law, who made his debut with the Patriots in 1995, was a three-time Super Bowl champion who intercepted 53 passes during his career, which included stops with the Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. Law led the League in interceptions in 1998 with the Patriots and in 2005 with the Jets.

Revis debuted with the Jets in 2007 and played 11 seasons. He eventually won the Super Bowl as a member of the Patriots in 2014. He finished his career with 29 interceptions, was a four-time All-Pro selection and was chosen for the Pro Bowl seven times.

-Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo