Aliquippa’s NFL Legacy Grows with Ty Law’s Documentary on the School's Hall of Fame History
Mike Ditka originally wanted to be a dentist. But when the Aliquippa native got in the trenches with the University of Pittsburgh football team, his career went in another direction.
Ditka starred as a tight end and later went on to win Super Bowls as a player and coach in the National Football League. Ditka became the fourth Quip to reach the NFL and the first to be inducted in the Professional Football Hall of Fame in 1988.
"The Quips: The Formula," a Documentary Directed by Hall of Famer Ty Law
Another former Quip to reach the Hall of Fame - New England Patriots great Ty Law, who was inducted in 2019 - directed a documentary about the school. The film, titled "The Quips: The Formula," will premiere at a private screening on April 22 at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.
Aliquippa currently has the most Pro Football Hall of Famers of any Pennsylvania high school with three. Darelle Revis, who was a star cornerback with the New York Jets and Patriots, became the third when he was inducted in 2023.
The film is being produced by Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, which is DICK'S Sporting Goods' in-house content and production studio.
Aliquippa's Success Has Continued
The Quips won their WPIAL-record 21st championhip last season while playing in Class 4A. Aliquippa has seen its population fall from over 26,000 people in 1960 to 9,238 as of the last census in 2020.
Aliquippa was forced to play up in Class 4A due to the PIAA's competitive balance rule. Despite having an enrollment that would place them in a smaller class, the Quips won four of the previous five 4A titles.
Aliquippa's Early Pro History
According to Pro Football Reference, Aliquippa has 11 players who has gone on to play in the NFL. Frank Ribar was the first, playing for Washington in 1943. Ditka was a tight end, who debuted with the Chicago Bears in 1961.
Ditka finished his playing career with 5,812 receiving yards and scored 43 touchdowns. Ditka, who helped the Bears win an NFL championship in 1963, later coached the famous 1985 Chicago Bears to a 15-1 record and a win in Super Bowl XX.
As a player, Dikta caught a touchdown pass in the Cowboy's Super Bowl VI win over the Miami Dolphins.
Shutdown Corners
Law, who made his debut with the Patriots in 1995, was a three-time Super Bowl champion who intercepted 53 passes during his career, which included stops with the Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. Law led the League in interceptions in 1998 with the Patriots and in 2005 with the Jets.
Revis debuted with the Jets in 2007 and played 11 seasons. He eventually won the Super Bowl as a member of the Patriots in 2014. He finished his career with 29 interceptions, was a four-time All-Pro selection and was chosen for the Pro Bowl seven times.
-Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo
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Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025Follow J_oshRizzo