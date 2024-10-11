Attack on school bus cancels high school football game; teen arrested
Thursday night's Downingtown East vs. Coatesville high school football game was canceled and a teen arrested after a shooting involving a school bus, according to ABC-6 in Philadelphia.
A 17-year-old Coatesville student was reportedly arrested, and three others are sought in the shooting, which was characterized as a targeted attack. No one was injured.
"Our investigation shows this is not some sort of school shooting, or someone trying to shoot up a school bus, or drive by," Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe told ABC-6. "This was a targeted event where the actors were targeting someone getting off the bus."
Two shots hit the bus, one in the grill and one in the front window, and glass hit the driver's face.
"We are investigating the source of it, but we believe there is a personal feud between... students at the school," de-Barrena Sarobe told CBS News Philadelphia. "This is where we are as a society now, kids have access to guns at an unbelievable rate ... that they are subjected and feel subjected to ridicule on social media and other circles, and we are left in a position where we have kids leaving school early, apparently, to gang up and go shoot at somebody. This is just one symptom that we are seeing across the region and across the country that kids have access to guns, and we need to do something about it."
The shooting was reported on Facebook shortly after it happened Thursday:
Downingtown East is 4-3, with its next game coming Friday, Oct. 18, against Bishop Shanahan.
Coatesville is 5-2 and plays Downingtown West, No. 22 in the SBLive/SI Top 25, on Friday, Oct. 18.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports