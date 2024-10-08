Top 25 Pennsylvania high school football rankings (10/8/2024)
We had to wait till Saturday night to see La Salle College vs. St. Joseph's Prep, and it was well worth the wait.
The game of the year in Pennsylvania high school football went to four overtimes before an unbelievable two-point conversion ended the game in La Salle's favor.
Not surprisingly, those two teams remain at the top of the SBLive/SI rankings.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI PENNSYLVANIA TOP 25
1. La Salle College (7-0)
Last week: 1
La Salle won a game for the ages Saturday against St. Joseph's Prep, outlasting the Hawks for four overtimes when Joey O'Brien's unbelievable two-point conversion throw to Des Ortiz won the game 35-34. Next up: Bonner & Prendie, Oct. 11
2. St. Joseph's Prep (3-2)
Last week: 2
St. Joseph's Prep had a chance at a chip-shot field goal to end regulation with a win over La Salle College, but tried a short pass, which was tipped and then intercepted. The Hawks went on to lose a heartbreaker in overtime. Next up: Cardinal O'Hara, Oct. 11
3. Pine-Richland (5-0)
Last week: 3
Pine-Richland fell behind 14-0 early to Penn Hills but stormed back for a 31-21 win to remain undefeated. Next up: Greater Latrobe, Oct. 11
4. Upper St. Clair (7-0)
Last week: 4
No letdown after Upper St. Clair's upset win over Peters Township, as the Panthers remained unbeaten with a 17-7 win over previously unbeaten South Fayette. Next up: Bethel Park, Oct. 11
5. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (5-2)
Last week: 5
Pittsburgh Central Catholic followed its big win over North Allegheny with a 56-7 rout of Shaler. Next up: Norwin, Oct. 11
6. Peters Township (6-1)
Last week: 6
Peters Township bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 23-14 win over Moon. Next up: South Fayette, Oct. 11
7. Malvern Prep (3-2)
Last week: 8
Malvern Prep had the week off after beating the top-ranked team in Washington, D.C. Next up: Episcopal Academy, Oct. 11
8. Bonner & Prendie (5-0)
Last week: 10
Bonner & Prendie beat Father Judge 41-14, a margin similar to St. Joseph's Prep's win over the Crusaders, and now comes the big test. Next up: La Salle College, Oct. 11
9. Imhotep Charter (6-1)
Last week: 9
Imhotep Charter made it three blowout wins in a row since losing to a tough East St. Louis squad, beating Philadelphia Northeast 48-13. Next up: Martin Luther King, Oct. 11
10. Manheim Township (7-0)
Last week: 7
Manheim Township kept cruising with a 38-13 win over Cedar Crest but drops a bit over strength of schedule. Next up: Reading, Oct. 11
11. Bethel Park (7-0)
Last week: 11
Bethel Park tuned up for its big game this week with a 56-6 thrashing of Baldwin. Next up: Upper St. Clair, Oct. 11
12. Thomas Jefferson (7-0)
Last week: 12
Thomas Jefferson stayed undefeated behind its stellar defense with a 27-7 win over Trinity. Next up: Ringgold, Oct. 11
13. Harrisburg (6-1)
Last week: 14
Harrisburg is a lot better now than in Week 1 in that loss to No. 1 La Salle College, and the Cougars made it two shutouts in a row with a 33-0 win over Altoona. Next up: Cumberland Valley, Oct. 12
14. Freedom (7-0)
Last week: 20
Freedom started its season with a narrow victory over a team from California (Torrey Pines), and every win since has been a breeze. The Patriots beat Bethlehem Catholic 24-3 last week. Next up: Northampton, Oct. 11
15. North Allegheny (6-1)
Last week: 13
North Allegheny followed its first loss of the season with a nervy 28-21 win over 1-6 Mt. Lebanon. Next up: Canon-McMillan, Oct. 11
16. Parkland (6-1)
Last week: 15
Parkland keeps stringing together routs, this time a 56-6 win over Dieruff. Next up: Allentown Central Catholic, Oct. 11
17. Bishop McDevitt (6-1)
Last week: 16
Bishop McDevitt shook off a shaky win two weeks ago over Altoona with a 30-8 triumph over Cumberland Valley, Next up: Central Dauphin, Oct. 11
18. State College (6-1)
Last week: 17
State College cruised past Cedar Cliff 38-0. All six wins have been easy, and its one loss was a one-pointer to Harrisburg. Next up: Central Dauphin East, Oct. 11
19. Central York (6-1)
Last week: 18
Central York brought out the running clock with a 62-13 win over Northeastern. Next up: Red Lion, Oct. 11
20. Aliquippa (5-1)
Last week: 19
Aliquippa earned a tough 19-7 win over West Allegheny. Next up: Blackhawk, Oct. 11
21. Roman Catholic (5-2)
Last week: 21
Roman Catholic bounced back from two straight losses with a 52-34 win over Cardinal O'Hara. Next up: Father Judge, Oct. 11
22. Downington West (7-0)
Last week: 22
Downington West rang up another rout with a 35-0 win over Great Valley. Next up: Bishop Shanahan, Oct. 10
23. Central Bucks South (7-0)
Last week: NR
Central Bucks South proved they're for real with a 14-6 win over North Penn. Next up: Abington, Oct. 10
24. McDowell (5-2)
Last week: 25
McDowell followed up its win over a ranked team from Ohio with a convincing 44-21 win over Cathedral Prep. Next up: Austintown-Fitch (Ohio), Oct. 11
25. Easton (6-1)
Last week: NR
Easton cracks the Top 25 after two consecutive impressive wins — 43-14 over Stroudsburg and 42-14 over Northampton. Next up: Liberty, Oct. 11
