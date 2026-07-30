Beloved Pennsylvania High School Volleyball Coach Kim Saunders Dies Suddenly at 53

The Pennsylvania high school volleyball community is mourning the loss of longtime Waynesboro girls volleyball coach Kim Saunders, who died suddenly Monday at the age of 53.

The news of Saunders' passing was first reported by the Chambersburg Public Opinion.

According to her obituary, Saunders died July 27 in the emergency department at Waynesboro Hospital. She was a 1991 graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School and spent nearly 15 years leading the Maidens volleyball program, becoming one of the most accomplished coaches in school history.

Built a Winning Program at Her Alma Mater

After starring in volleyball and basketball at Waynesboro, Saunders continued her volleyball career at Morgan State University before coaching at several college programs in North Carolina.

She returned to her alma mater in 2012 and guided the Maidens to sustained success, earning numerous Mid-Penn Conference division Coach of the Year honors. Last season, Saunders recorded her 200th career victory as Waynesboro finished 14-6 and advanced to the PIAA District 3 Class 4A Tournament.

In addition to coaching at Waynesboro, Saunders also worked with several club volleyball programs during her coaching career.

Tributes Pour In

Following news of Saunders' passing, neighboring schools and members of the volleyball community shared messages honoring her impact on student-athletes, according to the Chambersburg Public Opinion's reporting.

Greencastle-Antrim's girls volleyball program wrote on Facebook:

"We are shocked and heartbroken to hear of the sudden passing of an incredible coach and role model to many young female athletes. Our thoughts and prayers are with Waynesboro Volleyball, alumni, family and friends. Her legacy will never be forgotten."

Family Announces Memorial Fund

Saunders is survived by her husband, Mark Saunders, who stepped down as Waynesboro's head football coach earlier this year, along with her son, Ethan Saunders, mother, Ann Spottswood, and sister, Michelle Spottswood.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 31, from 5-8 p.m. at Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Waynesboro.

According to the family, a memorial fund is being established to support student-athletes and Waynesboro athletics.