NYSPHSAA Overturns Section I Ban on Private Schools in State Tournaments

Four private schools will remain eligible to compete for Section I championships after a New York State Public High School Athletic Association appeal panel unanimously overturned a controversial amendment Monday.

Appeal Panel Reverses Section I Vote

Section I administrators on June 16 voted 69-4 in favor of banning non-public schools from traditional sectional and state tournaments, which would have begun with the 2027-28 school year.

However, NYSPHSAA’s three-person appeal panel decided it was best to preserve postseason opportunities for all Section I member schools.

Private Schools Challenge Amendment

The ruling came after The Ursuline School, Albertus Magnus High School and Keio Academy of New York – all private schools – filed a joint appeal. In a release from The Ursuline School officials, the appeal panel “concluded that the amendment exceeded the authority granted to Section I under the NYSPHSAA Constitution.”

The Leffell School, also a private Section I school, would have also been affected by the amendment.

“This decision affirms the importance of fairness, consistency and due process in educational athletics,” said Dr. Colleen Melnyk, president of The Ursuline School. “We are grateful to the Appeal Panel for its careful review and to Albertus Magnus and Keio Academy for their partnership throughout this process. We now look forward to moving ahead in a spirit of collaboration and continuing to provide meaningful opportunities for all student-athletes.”

The other schools involved in the appeal – Albertus Magnus, Keio Academy and The Leffell School – had not publicly commented as of Monday.

NYSPHSAA Explains Decision

NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas provided a statement to LoHud.com, noting the role that the appeal panel plays as part of the the state's high school sports governing body.

“The NYSPHSAA appeal panel is responsible for conducting a thorough review of all documentation submitted by the parties and considering the presentations made by both the schools and the Section before rendering a decision in accordance with the NYSPHSAA Constitution, Rules, and Regulations,” Zayas said.

“These decisions are never easy, but it is important that we rely on the established process when addressing difficult and often emotional matters. We remain committed to following our governance procedures while encouraging continued discussion through the Association’s committee structure should the membership wish to consider future rule changes. Ultimately, our responsibility is to make decisions that uphold the integrity of our rules while serving the best interests of the student-athletes of New York.”

What's Next for Section I?

Section I officials had not publicly indicated whether they would pursue additional action following Monday's ruling.