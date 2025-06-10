Indiana Wins 17-Inning Epic to Reach PIAA Baseball Final Again
Caden Force Walks It Off After 17-Inning Marathon
Caden Force drew a bases-loaded walk to help bring the Indiana (Pa.) High School baseball team some important relief Tuesday at Governor's Park in Bellefonte. Following a 17-inning marathon forced into a second day by weather, the Class 4A WPIAL champion Little Indians outlasted District 3 champion East Pennsboro 6-5 to advance to the state championship game for the second consecutive season.
Longest Game in PIAA Playoff History
It is believed to be the longest game in PIAA playoff history. Last year, a Class 6A quarterfinal between La Salle College and Downingtown East in 15 innings. There were two games that lasted 15 innings: a Class 2A quarterfinal between Seton LaSalle and Philipsburg-Osceola in 2007 and a Class 2A semifinal in 2006 between Montoursville and St. Pius X.
Indiana and East Pennsboro's game was delayed after the schools played 13 innings on Monday and lost some time due to a rain delay. Governor's Park doesn't have lights.
Tim Birch Delivers Clutch RBI to Force Extras
Indiana forced extra innings against the Panthers in the semifinals when Tim Birch delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Indiana Survives Another Extra-Inning Thriller
The Little Indians had their share of scares over the past few weeks. Indiana survived a 12-inning contest in the first round of the playoffs, edging District 6 champion Bellefonte 1-0.
Rematch Mindset: Indiana to Face Montoursville in 4A Final
Indiana (25-1) will meet District 4 champion Montoursville in the final at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Medlar Field @ Lubrano Park in State College.
Indiana lost to Holy Ghost Prep in the championship game last season. East Pennsboro finished the season 23-1.
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo