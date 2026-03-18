Top Iowa High School Volleyball Standout Makes College Decision

One of the top athletes in Iowa high school sports has made up her college decision.

Addy Wolfswinkel of Cherokee High School is committed to playing volleyball at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Wolfswinkel, a multi-sport all-stater, is finishing up her junior season with the Braves.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Nebraska Omaha to continue my academic and volleyball career,” Wolfswinkel posted on social media. “I thank God above all for everything he has given me and am so blessed to be able to continue playing the sport I love.

“I also want to thank my parents and family especially for everything they’ve done for me, and to all my coaches over the years who have made me the player I am today. Thank you so much to Coach (Matt) Buttermore and staff for this amazing opportunity.”

Addy Wolfswinkel Helped Cherokee Reach State Volleyball, Basketball Tournaments

Wolfswinkel helped Cherokee reach the Class 3A Iowa high school state volleyball tournament last fall, going 29-8 overall. She recorded 232 kills and 412 assists in 37 matches, adding 217 digs with 44 blocks.

She was also exceptional in the serve game, going 367-for-409 with 72 aces for the Braves.

On the basketball court, Wolfswinkel helped Cherokee reach the Class 3A Iowa high school state tournament, falling to Mount Vernon in the quarterfinals. She averaged 19 points and six rebounds, shooting 44 percent from the field and 88 percent at the free throw line while dishing out almost four assists per game.

The Mavericks went 10-16 this past season, including 7-9 in the Summit League. The roster currently features former Treynor standout Ella Tiarks and Underwood grad Alizabeth Jacobsen.