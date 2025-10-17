Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — October 17, 2025
There are 254 high school football games scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, October 17, continuing the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on our Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.
One marquee matchup to look out for will be Cardinal O'Hara taking to the road to play La Salle College Prep. This contest will be one of the highlights of the week.
Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 17, 2025
PIAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
Class 6A has 61 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Bishop Shanahan vs Downingtown East.
PIAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
PIAA Class 5A features 64 games across the state. One key contest to note is Plymouth Whitemarsh vs Upper Moreland.
PIAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
PIAA Class 4A features 68 games across the state, Springfield vs William Tennent being one of the highlights.
PIAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
PIAA Class 3A features 53 games across the state. Susquehanna Township vs Trinity will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.
PIAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
PIAA Class 2A features 63 games across the state. Check out Montgomery vs South Williamsport.
PIAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
PIAA Class 1A features 53 games across the state. Morrisville vs Jenkintown will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.
