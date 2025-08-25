Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Aug. 25, 2025
The best part about Week Zero is that many of the top high school football teams around Pennsylvania have used the first weekend of the season to find intriguing matchups. St. Joseph’s Prep went to Florida and saw a four-score lead slip away in a shocking loss.
The Hawks, who were ranked 20th nationally entering the game, should quickly work their way back toward the top of the scene in Pennsylvania. But the loss will move them down two spots in the rankings for a week at least.
These rankings do not take class size into consideration.
1. La Salle College Explorers, District 12
Preseason ranking: No. 2
The Explorers flexed their muscles during the KDKA Kickoff Classic at the historic Wolvarena in Turtle Creek. La Salle wore down Pittsburgh Central Catholic in a 23-6 win.
The Explorers will get another tough test this weekend when they face off with Malvern Prep.
2. Malvern Prep Friars, Inter-Academic League
Preseason ranking: No. 3
The Friars were idle during Week Zero.
3. St. Joseph’s Prep Hawks, District 12
Preseason ranking: No. 1
The Hawks were likely feeling good when they stormed out to a 28-0 against American Heritage (Fla.) on the road. But Saint Joseph struggled to close the game out and took a 31-28 defeat.
St. Joseph won’t be down for long.
4. Harrisburg Cougars, District 6
Preseason ranking: No. 5
The Cougars won after suffering a brief letdown in the third quarter. Imhotep surged ahead by six points in the third quarter, before Messiah Mickens put Harrisburg back on top with a 63-yard scoring run.
It was the start of a string of 20 unanswered points to close the game for the Cougars.
5. Pine-Richland Rams, District 7
Preseason ranking: No. 8
The Rams went to Findlay, Ohio, and picked up a 38-7 win. Pine-Richland, which is in Class 5A, will get a chance to assert their position at the top of the WPIAL if the Rams can beat 6A Central Catholic this weekend.
Pine-Richland won the matchup between the teams last season, 22-17.
6. Pittsburgh Central Catholic, District 7
Preseason ranking: No. 4
The Vikings will be eager to take on the Rams this weekend. Central Catholic struggled to move the ball against La Salle College on Saturday at the Wolvarena.
7. Roman Catholic Cahillite, District 12
Preseason ranking: No. 7
Roman Catholic went to North Carolina to take on No. 1 ranked Providence Day. The Cahillites, who were the state runner-up last season, dropped a one-point decision to the highly-regarded southern team.
8. North Allegheny Tigers, District 7
Preseason ranking: No. 10
The Tigers showed they aren’t going to be a team that folds easily. North Allegheny scored a touchdown with 50 seconds left to beat host Woodland Hills 28-26 Friday night.
9. State College Little Lions, District 6
Preseason ranking: No. 11
The Little Lions flashed their muscle in a big win over Gateway. D’Antae Sheffey ran for 197 yards and scored twice for State College after transferring in from Harrisburg.
10. Imhotep Charter Panthers, District 12
Preseason ranking: 9
The Panthers went on the road and made Harrisburg sweat. Imhotep didn’t have enough in the fourth quarter to pick up a win on the road.
11. Peters Township Indians, District 7
Preseason ranking: 12
The Indians rolled past Canon-McMillan. Cole Neupaver scored two touchdowns in the first half for Peters Township.
12. Parkland Trojans, District 11
Preseason ranking: 13
The Trojans will want to be more effective on offense. Parkland’s defense was excellent against George Washington, limiting the Eagles to six points. Parkland only put 19 points on the board.
13. Upper St. Clair Panthers, District 7
Preseason ranking: 14
The Panthers didn’t have many problems with 6A Mt. Lebanon to open the season. USC scored the first 35 points and coasted to a win. Nico D’Orazio led the Panthers with 127 receiving yards and scored three times.
14. Haverford School Fords, Inter-Academic
Preseason ranking: 15
The Ford was idle during Week Zero.
15. Bethel Park Black Hawks, District 7
Preseason ranking: unranked
The Black Hawks rolled up 660 yards of total offense and blew by Class 6A Seneca Valley Friday night.
16. Aliquippa Quips, District 7
Preseason ranking: 16
The Quips were idle in Week Zero.
17. Bishop McDevitt Crusaders, District 3
Preseason ranking: 6
The Crusaders struggled against Clarkson North, a team hailing from Canada, in the York Rose Bowl. Bishop McDevitt only scored seven points. The defending PIAA Class 5A champions should start to get their legs underneath them.
18. Bonner Prendergast Catholic Friars, District 12
Preseason ranking: 17
The Friars impressed in Week Zero, rolling off a 53-0 win over Simon Gratz. Bonner Prendergast is riding the momentum of their first state title from last season.
19. McKeesport Tigers, District 7
Preseason ranking: 20
The Tigers are going to put a spell on their opponents this season. Penn State recruit Kemon Spell crushed it during Week Zero, scoring five total touchdowns, including a 98-yard kick return during a blowout win over Delaware Valley.
20. Manheim Township Blue Streaks, District 3
Preseason ranking: 19
The Blue Streaks were able to grind out a 7-0 shutout win over Cumberland Valley.
21. Thomas Jefferson, District 7
Preseason ranking: 21
The Jaguars ran over an overmatched Baldwin team, 69-6. Thomas Jefferson should get a better idea of where it is overall in the next three weeks, when the Jaguars will play Central Valley, McKeesport and Avonworth.
22. Central York Panthers, District 3
Preseason ranking: unranked
The Panthers went on the road in Week Zero and collected a 23-9 win over Central Dauphin.
23. Imani Christian Saints, District 7
Preseason ranking: unranked
The Saints have an excellent team, led by Penn State recruits Gabe Jenkins and David Davis. Imani Christian went on the road and upended Clairton, who were celebrating renaming their stadium after former standout Tyler Boyd.
24. Nazareth Eagles, District 11
Preseason ranking: 24
The Eagles celebrated the kickoff of their 100th season with a dominant 46-7 win over Hazleton Area.
25. Downington West Whippets, District 1
Preseason ranking: 23
The Whippets opened the season by crushing Freedom 47-7.