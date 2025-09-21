Pennsylvania High School Football Week 4 Quick Reactions
Brody Spindler made sure that the Pittston Area football team was able to survive an overtime battle with Dallas Friday night.
Spindler's overtime touchdown lifts the Patriots to victory
Spindler scored a touchdown on fourth-and-goal in overtime, plus the ensuing two-point conversion, to help the Patriots grab a 36-35 win. Spinder also scored on a 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
The Mountaineers built a 21-20 lead in the fourth quarter after a touchdown run by Tyce Mason. Mason stretched the lead to eight when he found Talan Gesky for a 13-yard touchdown pass.
Pittston tied the game late when Billy Dessoye caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Lucas Lo Presto.
Spindler, who finished with 196 rushing yards on 33 carries, forced overtime with his two-point run.
Quips pull one out at the buzzer
Aliquippa was only five seconds away from losing a second loss. Quips quarterback Marques Council Jr. came to the rescue.
He threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Raymond Williams as time expired to help Aliquippa knock off Penn Hills in non-conference action Friday night.
Council had 309 passing yards and threw three touchdown passes. Alqiuippa (3-1) trailed 10-0 entering the fourth quarter before rallying. QaLil Goode also caught two touchdown passes for the Quips.
The Indians, who have played much of this season without highly-recruited receiver/defensive back Carter Bonner, fell to 1-4.
Bethlehem Catholic knocks off Allentown Central Catholic
Axel Burkart helped Bethlehem Catholic knock off rival Allentown Central Catholic, 28-24. Burkart threw for a touchdown pass and ran for another.
St. Joseph’s Prep picks up first victory
The Hawks play a tough schedule by design. St. Joseph’s Prep learned plenty of lessons the hard way. The Hawks were able to pick up their first win by beating Good Councel 24-0.
Jett Harrison scored a pair of touchdowns for St. Joseph’s Prep, while Charlie Foulke was involved in three scoring plays.
Wyoming Valley West snaps 24-game losing streak
Valley West won for the first time since the season opener to the 2023 season. Malique Campbell scored three touchdowns and finished with 93 rushing yards to help the Spartans beat Hazelton, 31-25.
Punxsutawney rallies from 19-point deficit to win
The Chucks were in a bleak position on the road. But Punxsutawney was able to stifle Karns City in the second half. After falling behind by 19 points, the Chucks (5-0, 3-0) shut out the Gremlins in the second half.
Jordan Rutan scored the game-winning touchdown on a 2-yard run with 38 seconds remaining.
Cumberland Valley football bounces back
Eagles quarterback Colton Stamy contributed two touchdowns to help the Eagles trip up Central Dauphin 24-15. Cumberland Valley (2-3) snapped a two-game skid by leaning on its defense.
Beaver Falls snaps long losing skid
The Tigers beat Mohawk 8-6 Friday night to snap a 15-game losing skid. Enzo Marzano scored on a 1-yard run to tie the game, while Dax Shimrack caugh the ensuing two-point conversion attempt to put Beaver Falls ahead.
Play it again, Rocco
Hopewell’s Rocco Marcantonio is ready for the next level of competition when it comes to placekicking. The Vikings’ kicker equaled his own WPIAL record by making a 55-yard field goal in a loss to Avonworth Friday night.
The state record for a field goal in Pennsylvania is 64 yards, which was kicked by Bishop Hoban’s Gerry McGroarty in 2003.
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo