Pittsburgh Steelers Unveil 2025 High School Showcase Game of the Week Broadcast Schedule
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the return of their High School Showcase Game of the Week, a program designed to highlight the excitement and talent of the 2025 western Pennsylvania high school football season, according to an announcement that appeared on highschoolfootballamerica.com.
This initiative underscores the NFL franchise’s commitment to fostering community engagement and celebrating the region’s rich high school football tradition. The Steelers have unveiled an extensive 10-week broadcast schedule, carefully curated to feature some of the most competitive and compelling matchups in the area. Among the highlighted games, four teams that concluded the 2024 season ranked within the prestigious High School Football America Pennsylvania Top 25, powered by NFL Play Football, will take the field, showcasing their skills and competitive spirit.
The standout teams included in this year’s broadcast lineup, which will be aired LIVE on KDKA+, are No. 9 Pine-Richland, No. 15 North Allegheny, No. 16 Peters Township, and No. 17 Upper St. Clair.
A marquee matchup to watch is the highly anticipated Week 8 clash on October 17, pitting Pine-Richland against North Allegheny. This game is expected to be a highlight of the season, featuring two powerhouse programs with a history of intense competition and remarkable athletic talent.
The full 10-week broadcast schedule has been released, offering fans a front-row seat to the action-packed high school football season. Adding to the excitement, the Steelers are empowering fans by providing an opportunity to vote for the Week 10 Game of the Week, ensuring that the community has a voice in selecting the final showcased matchup. This interactive element further strengthens the connection between the Steelers, their fans, and the vibrant high school football culture in western Pennsylvania.
Below is the entire broadcast schedule with the Steelers giving fans the opportunity to vote for the Week 10 Game of the Week.
Game of the Week Schedule
August 22 – Imani Christian Academy at Clairton
August 29 – Peters Township at McKeesport
September 5 – Mars at North Hills
September 12 – Bethel Park at West Mifflin
September 19 – Penn Hills at Aliquippa
September 26 – Avonworth at Central Valley
October 3 – South Fayette at Upper St. Clair
October 10 – Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry
October 17 – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny
October 24 – Fans to vote