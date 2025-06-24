Top Wrestling Recruit Bo Bassett Reveals New Final Three After Decommitting from Iowa
The wrestling world was rocked this week as Bo Bassett — a rising senior at Pennsylvania's Bishop McCort High School and widely considered the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026 — announced his decommitment from the University of Iowa. Bassett’s decision, reported ignited discussion across the wrestling community, with even UFC legends weighing in on the implications.
Bassett Already Has a New Top Three
According to a report from FloWrestling, it didn’t take long for Bassett to recalibrate his recruitment. Less than 48 hours after stepping away from Iowa, Bassett now has a new top three: Penn State, Oklahoma State, and Nebraska.
“There’s a final three for Bo,” FloSports reported. “There has been communication between the Bassett camp and these other schools prior to his decommitment.”
Penn State: A Perennial Powerhouse
Head coach Cael Sanderson continues to attract elite talent to Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions have long been in pursuit of Bassett and appear to be in strong position to land him. With multiple national championships in recent years, Penn State remains a dominant force in NCAA wrestling.
Oklahoma State: Big 12 Champions With Momentum
Led by David Taylor, Oklahoma State is coming off a Big 12 title and a third-place finish at the NCAA Championships. With six All-Americans on last year’s roster, the Cowboys present a compelling case for any top-tier prospect.
Nebraska: The Rival With Rising Power
The Cornhuskers, Iowa’s heated Big Ten rival, could deal the biggest emotional blow to Hawkeyes fans if Bassett lands in Lincoln. Nebraska finished as the NCAA runner-up last season and is rapidly ascending as a wrestling superpower.