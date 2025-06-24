Bo Bassett Stuns the Wrestling World, Decommits from Iowa
A Social Media Post Which Shocked Iowa Fans
With a Facebook post that stunned the wrestling world, on Sunday, the nation's No. 2 rated wrestling recruit, Bo Bassett of Pennsylvania's Bishop McCort High School, decommitted from the University of Iowa.
Basset Was A 2024-25 National Champion
Basset, a rising senior in the Class of 2026, was High School On SI's 2024-25 National Champion at 144-pounds and appeared to be a perfect fit for the Hawkeyes, after selecting Iowa from a group of finalists which included Oklahoma State, Penn State and Virginia Tech.
The Bishop McCort Star Is Looking for His Perfect Fit
"After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa," wrote Bassett, in part. "This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey."
Iowa Hackeye Fans Embraced Bassett in February
Bassett was the guest of honor at Iowa's Xtream Arena, in February, during a FloWrestling Night In America event where he greeted fans and signed autographs. Now, he is back on the recruiting trail.
"I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program," added Bassett in his statement. "This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one.
"I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me.”