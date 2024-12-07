Troy Trojans Make History with First PIAA Class AA State Championship Victory
The Troy Trojans, a small high school football team in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, secured a historic win in the PIAA Class AA state championship game on Friday.
Not only did the Trojans capture the program’s first-ever state title, it’s also a first for the Northern Tier League, according to the Northern Tier Sports Report.
Troy is one of 12 primary members of the NTL, a high school sports conference that’s been in existence for more than 50 years. Along with its primary members, the NTL also has six affiliated members.
Canton and South Williamsport – also members of the NTL – respectively went on Class A state playoff runs in 2022 and 2023. Both teams fell short in the semifinal round.
The Trojans squeezed out a 25-24 win over Central Clarion in Friday’s Class AA state championship game at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.
Troy’s Brendan Gilliland carried the ball 25 times for 143 yards rushing and two scores, and a 20-yard touchdown reception. Mason Smith had a 16-yard TD run.
For Central Clarion, quarterback Jase Ferguson completed 17-of-14 passes for 189 yards and two TDs. Ethan Rex caught seven of those passes for 79 yards and two scores.
The Trojans capped their season with a 16-0 record.