Troy Trojans Make History with First PIAA Class AA State Championship Victory

Troy Secures First-Ever State Title for Program and Northern Tier League with Thrilling 25-24 Win Over Central Clarion

Kevin L. Smith

Brendan Gilliland (23) rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns in Troy's 25-24 win over Central Clarion on Friday in the PIAA Class AA championship game in Mechanicsburg.
The Troy Trojans, a small high school football team in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, secured a historic win in the PIAA Class AA state championship game on Friday.

Not only did the Trojans capture the program’s first-ever state title, it’s also a first for the Northern Tier League, according to the Northern Tier Sports Report.

Troy is one of 12 primary members of the NTL, a high school sports conference that’s been in existence for more than 50 years. Along with its primary members, the NTL also has six affiliated members.

Canton and South Williamsport – also members of the NTL – respectively went on Class A state playoff runs in 2022 and 2023. Both teams fell short in the semifinal round.

The Trojans squeezed out a 25-24 win over Central Clarion in Friday’s Class AA state championship game at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

Troy’s Brendan Gilliland carried the ball 25 times for 143 yards rushing and two scores, and a 20-yard touchdown reception. Mason Smith had a 16-yard TD run.

For Central Clarion, quarterback Jase Ferguson completed 17-of-14 passes for 189 yards and two TDs. Ethan Rex caught seven of those passes for 79 yards and two scores.

The Trojans capped their season with a 16-0 record.

Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021.

