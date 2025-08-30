Week 1 Quick Reactions: Central Catholic, La Salle, Red Land Headline Pennsylvania Football Drama
Although a handful of Pennsylvania high school football teams saw action last week, this was the traditional Week 1 and it was filled with excitement. Here are some quick takes from around the state.
Roman Thompson Leads Pittsburgh Central Catholic to Its First Win
Pittsburgh Central Catholic avoided an 0-2 start with a 34-20 win over No. 5 Pine-Richland Friday night at Carnegie Mellon University. Roman Thompson scored three touchdowns to help the sixth-ranked Vikings overcome an early deficit and grab the win.
The Rams (1-1) didn’t score in the second half after a wild first 24 minutes of action. Chrys Black opened the game with a 100-yard kick return for a score for Central Catholic.
Pine-Richland’s Khalil Taylor, a Penn State recruit who transferred from Seton LaSalle, answered with a 95-yard kickoff return of his own.
Sadly there will be no rematch in this one, as Central Catholic is in Class 6A and Pine-Richland is in 5A.
La Salle College takes down Malvern Prep
La Salle College, the No. 1 team in the state, is building the resume of a team that figures to raise the PIAA 6A championship trophy at the end of the season. The Explorers knocked off No. 2 Malvern Prep, 42-35, at Ocean Stadium at the Battle of the Beach in New Jersey.
Joey O’Brien caught three touchdown passes to lead the Explorers. La Salle College now has wins over Pittsburgh Central Catholic and Malvern Prep, two of the top five teams in our Pennsylvania Top 25 high school rankings.
Red Land moves to 2-0 for first time since 2016
Red Land’s Kyle Wonders had to sprint furiously to break up a pass against Lower Dauphin. Wonders made it just in time to collide with the leaping receiver to jar the ball loose and preserve a 14-6 win.
Wonders also intercepted a pass and caught a 23-yard score for the Patriots.
Chartiers Valley snaps streak of futility
The Colts pulled off a stunner at home. Chartiers Valley beat West Allegheny in overtime for the first time in 16 years, 29-28, in overtime.
The Colts won when Owen Weagraff threw a pass to Damien Holloway on a 2-point conversion. Weagraff finished with 260 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Jersey Shore wins wild game over Delaware Valley
The Bulldogs had a two-touchdown lead at halftime and a three touchdown lead after three quarters, but could never feel safe against the Warriors. Delaware Valley (0-2) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t find enough offense to avoid a 49-42 loss.
Bo Sechrist (156 yards) and Kash Herritt (142) led the Bulldogs in rushing. Herritt scored three touchdowns.
Central Clarion avoids 0-2 start
The Wildcats reached the PIAA Class 2A final last season and have ambitions of being the first program from District 10 to win a state title. Central Clarion (1-1) pulled away late from a feisty Keystone team to win 30-12.
The Wildcats had a three-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Jack Mravintz switched the momentum for Central Clarion with an interception at the start of the final quarter.
Cambria Heights beats River Valley
The Panthers were tabbed as the team to beat by the coaches in the Heritage Conference. Cambria Heights spoiled the party.
The Highlanders were consistent on offense, scoring in every quarter. Nolan Clawson scored twice for Cambria Heights.
McKeesport missing its magic
The 19th-ranked Tigers were going to have a hard time beating No. 11 Peters Township even with Penn State recruit Kemon Spell. Playing without its top running back made McKeesport's life especially difficult.
The Indians took advantage to smother the Tigers' option attack during a 35-0 non-conference win.
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo