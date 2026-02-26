High School

USA All-Star Team Announced for Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic

Pennsylvania all-stars will take on Team USA on March 28th at Peters Township.

Josh Rizzo

Delbarton Green Wave Jayden James wrestles CBA Colt Brendan Boyer at Jersey Mike's Arena, Feb 22, 2026, Piscataway, NJ, USA. James was chosen to represent the USA All-Star at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic on March 28 at Peters Township High School.
The next edition of the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic is on the horizon. The USA All-Star team's roster was announced today in a news release. A number of wrestlers with No. 1 rankings in High School On SI's national rankings -- including Moses Mendoza (139 pounds), Kellen Wolbert (152), Jayden James (160) and Michael White (189) -- have accepted invitations to the event.

Also in the USA lineup are No. 7 Alex Rozas (121), No. 11 Mason Jakob (127), No. 7 Nicholas Garcia (133), No. Tyler Dekracker (139), No. 15 Hunter Stevens (145), No. 3 Joseph Jeter (172) and No. 3 Michael Mocco (285).

The USA team picked up its 13th consecutive win over Pennsylvania dating back to 2011 last year. The USA team won 26-16. The event, which will be held March 28 at Peters Township High School, will feature three dual meets.

The women's Pennsylvania team will wrestle Oaklahoma at 3 p.m., the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic League (WPIAL) will wrestling Oklahoma at 4:15 p.m. and the PA vs USA All-Stars will be at 6:15 p.m.

Here's a look at the wrestlers from the USA Team, along with their college choice.

121 pounds - Alex Rozas, Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, Virginia Tech

127 - Mason Jakob, Kingsport, Tennessee, West Virginia

133 - Nicholas Garcia, Barlett, Illinois, Illinois

139 - Moses Mednoza, Gilroy, California, Michigan

139 - Tyler Dekraker, Orlando, Florida, Minnesota

145 - Hunter Stevens, Linden, Wisconsin, Wisconsin

Oconomowoc High School's Kellen Wolbert holds up three fingers after defeating New Richmond High School's Luke Kamish to win his third state title in the Division 1 144-pound championship match during the WIAA state individual wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

152 - Kellen Wolbert, Wales, Wisconsin, Michigan

160 - Jayden James, Westwood, New Jersey, Penn State

172 - Joseph Jeter, Edmond, Oklahoma, Cornell

189 - Michael White, Indianpolis, Indiana, Oklahoma State

215 - Kal-El Fluckiger, Chandler, Arizona, Arizona State

285 - Michael Mocco, Parkland, Florida, Iowa

What is the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic?

The Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic dubbed the Rose Bowl of Wrestling. The event this year will be the 52nd time it is held as a premiere wrestling showcase for the best high school wrestlers across the country.

The event has seen some of the top names in the sport come through the event. Kurt Angle, Bo Nickal, Cael Sanderson and Henry Cejudo are a few of the wrestlers who went on to great accomplishments and had their moment in Pittsburgh.

--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo

JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

