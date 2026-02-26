USA All-Star Team Announced for Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic
The next edition of the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic is on the horizon. The USA All-Star team's roster was announced today in a news release. A number of wrestlers with No. 1 rankings in High School On SI's national rankings -- including Moses Mendoza (139 pounds), Kellen Wolbert (152), Jayden James (160) and Michael White (189) -- have accepted invitations to the event.
Also in the USA lineup are No. 7 Alex Rozas (121), No. 11 Mason Jakob (127), No. 7 Nicholas Garcia (133), No. Tyler Dekracker (139), No. 15 Hunter Stevens (145), No. 3 Joseph Jeter (172) and No. 3 Michael Mocco (285).
The USA team picked up its 13th consecutive win over Pennsylvania dating back to 2011 last year. The USA team won 26-16. The event, which will be held March 28 at Peters Township High School, will feature three dual meets.
The women's Pennsylvania team will wrestle Oaklahoma at 3 p.m., the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic League (WPIAL) will wrestling Oklahoma at 4:15 p.m. and the PA vs USA All-Stars will be at 6:15 p.m.
Here's a look at the wrestlers from the USA Team, along with their college choice.
121 pounds - Alex Rozas, Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, Virginia Tech
127 - Mason Jakob, Kingsport, Tennessee, West Virginia
133 - Nicholas Garcia, Barlett, Illinois, Illinois
139 - Moses Mednoza, Gilroy, California, Michigan
139 - Tyler Dekraker, Orlando, Florida, Minnesota
145 - Hunter Stevens, Linden, Wisconsin, Wisconsin
152 - Kellen Wolbert, Wales, Wisconsin, Michigan
160 - Jayden James, Westwood, New Jersey, Penn State
172 - Joseph Jeter, Edmond, Oklahoma, Cornell
189 - Michael White, Indianpolis, Indiana, Oklahoma State
215 - Kal-El Fluckiger, Chandler, Arizona, Arizona State
285 - Michael Mocco, Parkland, Florida, Iowa
What is the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic?
The Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic dubbed the Rose Bowl of Wrestling. The event this year will be the 52nd time it is held as a premiere wrestling showcase for the best high school wrestlers across the country.
The event has seen some of the top names in the sport come through the event. Kurt Angle, Bo Nickal, Cael Sanderson and Henry Cejudo are a few of the wrestlers who went on to great accomplishments and had their moment in Pittsburgh.
--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo