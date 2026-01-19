Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week - Jan. 19, 2026
The playoffs haven’t quite started yet for the Pennsylvania winter sports season. But there were plenty of championships to win and records to break during the regular season. Here’s a collection of some of the athletes who had notable performances this week on the mats and the basketball court.
Congratulations to last week's winner Brandon Steger of Ridgeway Elkers.
Vote on who you think had the best week. All athletes in listed in alphabetical order by last name. Voting ends Jan. 25th at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Paul Craig, Clarion-Limestone Lions
Craig made three 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to help the Lions upend Cameron County. Craig also added six rebounds.
Imani Dorsey, Chester Clippers
Dorsey scored 27 points in a win over Penn Wood to become the Clippers’ all-time scoring leader. She broke the record of 1,306 points set by Charlene Thomas.
Lainey Font, Eisenhower Knights
Font scored 19 points to surge past the 1,000-point mark in her career. She did so to help the Knights cruise past West Middlesex.
Amon Hawthorne, Penn Hills Indians
Hawthorne scored 33 points in a battle for first place in the section with Indiana. Indiana was led by Aaron Webb, who has offers from Virginia Tech and Penn State among others, with 35 points.
Gavin Kershner, Nazareth Eagles
Kershner scored a team-high 15 points to help the Eagles survive a tense game, 41-39, against Pocono Mountain West.
Luke Kopetchny, Wyoming Area Warriors
Kopetchny scored 34 points to help the Warriors beat Wyoming Seminary, 69-46. Kopetchny, who is averaging more than 20 points per game this season, topped 1,000 points for his career earlier this month.
Lillian Rumsey, Williamsport Millionaires
Rumsey became the first 100-win girls wrestler in school history. Rumsey, who is 104-4 in her career, reached the final of the Queen of the Dam tournament in DuBois last week, dropping a close match to Pine-Richland’s Aariona Strader, 5-4.
Rocco Westfield, Father Judge Crusaders
Westfield made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to help the Crusaders knock off Roman Catholic in Philadelphia Catholic League play. Roman Catholic had taken a 68-66 lead with less than two seconds remaining after Semaj Robinson made three free throws in the final eight seconds. Westfield scored a team-high 21 points for the Crusaders.
Carl Yanek, Moon Tigers
Yanek became one of only 14 wrestlers in history to win the Allegheny County Tournament for a third time. Yanek, a four-time finalist, won the 133-pound final by knocking off North Allegheny senior Gus Stedeford and was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.