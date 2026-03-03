Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week - March 3, 2026
The state wrestling championships are coming up this weekend in Pennsylvania. The path to Hershey for the basketball championships is about to start. Here’s a look at a few of the athletes around the commonwealth who stood out over the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brady Brown of the Derry Trojans.
Vote on who you think did best. All athletes are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Voting concludes March 8th at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Emilio Albanese, Emmaus Green Hornets
Albanese, a Lehigh commit, won his second consecutive PIAA Class 3A Northeast Regional crown by beating Easton’s Nicholas Salamone, 2-1 in ultimate tiebreak during the 127-pound final. Albanese improved to 37-2 on the season.
Hannah Beggs, Clarion-Limestone Lions
Beggs scored 18 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau and lead the Lions to a 45-34 win over Elk County Catholic. The win allowed the Lions to win their first District 9 Class 1A title since 1988.
Emilia Coleman, Upper Dublin Cardinals
Coleman scored 17 points to help the Cardinals beat Pennsbury 46-18 at Hagan Arena. It was the first time the Cardinals won a district championship since 2007.
Luca Federico, Chartiers Valley Colts
Federico, a sophomore guard, filled out the stat sheet to help Chatiers Valley beat Thomas Jefferson to win its second straight WPIAL Class 5A title. Federico finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and three steals to help the Colts cruise to a 63-37 win.
Matteo Gallegos, DuBois Area Beavers
Gallegos upset the No. 1 wrestler in the country, Norwin’s Landon Sidun, to win the 121-pound PIAA Class 3A West Regional tournament. Gallego won 3-2 in overtime to improve to 45-2 on the season.
Blythe Letters, Shaler Area Titans
Letters, whose dad, Troy, was a 2004 NCAA champion at Lehigh, won the regional title at 106 pounds. Etters, who is 31-4 this season, pinned Fort Cherry’s Ella Trahan in the third period. Trahan had defeated Letters twice already earlier this season.
Samantha Miller, Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Miller scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Big Macs win their first-ever WPIAL Class 6A championship. Canon-McMillan
Cooper Mowry, Lewisburg Green Dragons
Mowry scored 19 points to help the Green Dragons win their first district championship since 2022.
Trey Newton, Delaware Valley Warriors
Newton scored 25 points to help the Warriors knock off top-seeded Wilkes-Barre Area to win the District 2 Class 6A championship. The Warriors won 51-48 in overtime. He also scored 33 points in the semifinals against Williamsport.
Michael Pereira, Plymouth-Whitemarsh Colonials
Pereira scored 24 points to help the Colonials dominate the second half of the District 1 6A championship and claim the title against Coatesville, 56-52. Plymouth-Whitemarsh outcored Coatesville 27-10 in the second half to rally from a double-digit halftime deficit to win.
