Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 24, 2025
There were plenty of teams who were crowned district champions on Friday and Saturday. Others picked up wins in the Pennsylvania high school football state playoffs. No matter what the path they took was, they will all converge in the state semifinals next week. Here is a look at some of the top individual performers as we invite you to vote for this week's Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Josiah Gray of North Pocono.
There were plenty of wild performances that are worthy of recognition. Here’s a number of them from the games over the weekend. Vote on who you thought had the best weekend.
Mason Boyer, Trinity Shamrocks
Boyer threw for 132 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Trinity past Neumann-Goretti Friday night. The Shamrocks scored twice in the final 80 seconds of the game to pull off a 26-22 come-from-behind win. Boyer also scored two rushing touchdowns.
Drew Engle, Twin Valley Raiders
Engle made a number of big plays Friday night for the Raiders to help them win the District 3 5A title for the first time in school history. Engle had seven runs of 10 yards or more. Engle piled up 279 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns.
John Hopkins, Springfield Delco Cougars
John Hopkins tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Shane Kilroy to help Springfield win its first district title in school history. The Cougars improved to 14-0 on the season.
Julez Johnson, Farrell Steelers
Johnson was involved with five touchdowns to help the Steelers run by Richland, 32-14, in a PIAA 2A quarterfinal at Armstrong. Johnson ran for four touchdowns and caught another on a pass from Farrell quarterback Aaron Pegues.
Jake Kissell, Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders
Kissell scored on a touchdown run in the first quarter to help the Marauders pick up a 7-6 win in the Class A state playoffs over Westinghouse.
Shane Leh, Northwestern Lehigh Tigers
Leh, Northwestern Lehigh’s quarterback, nearly couldn’t miss against Scranton Prep. Leh completed 15-of-16 passes during a win over Scranton. Four of those completions went for a touchdown to help the Tigers pick up a 42-14 win.
Brandon Murphy, Clairton Bears
Murphy forced a fumble in the final three minutes to help Clairton escape with an 8-6 win over Laurel during the WPIAL Class A championship game at Acrisure Stadium. Murphy also caught a 12-yard pass in the second quarter.
Cole Neupaver, Peters Township Indians
Neupaver and the Indians found themselves in a large hole during the second half of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Pine-Richland. Neupaver got Peter Township’s offense jumpstarted when it was most desperate.
Neupaver scored on a 74-yard run in the third quarter to spark 20 unanswered points to close the game in a 20-19 victory. Neupaver scored three touchdowns and finished with 107 rushing yards.
Matt Pownall, North Penn Knights
Pownall helped North Penn win its eighth district title in school history with a 21-14 win over Pennridge. Pownall ran for 175 yards on 22 carries and scored on two touchdown runs.
Sean Steckert, Southern Lehigh Spartans
Steckert scored two touchdowns and piled up 217 yards on the ground to help the Spartans trip up Shamokin Area. Southern Lehigh trailed by five points entering the fourth quarter before winning 30-27.
