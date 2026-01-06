Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania Girls High School Athlete of the Week - Jan. 6, 2026
The end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026 produced some memorable moments for Pennsylvania girls winter sports athletes. The first week of the new year usually produces a lighter schedule. Many teams and athletes are looking to recuperate before a charge to the finish starts.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Ava Broadhurst of Villa Maria.
However, there were still many notable moments over the past week. Here’s a look at a few of the performances that stood out. Vote on who you think was best. Athletes are listed by alphabetical order by their last name.
McKenzie Astorino, Curwensville Golden Tide
Astorino has left quite the impression during her freshman season. She is off to a 22-0 start and didn’t seem phased by wrestling at the prestigious Powerade Tournament. Astorino, who won the 100-pound weight class, beat Easton Daiomoff of Cleveland, Tenn., 3-2.
Ja’Niya Daniels, Farrell Steelers
Daniels scored 24 points in a win over Hickory. Daniels ended up going over 1,000 points for her career in a 30-point win.
Catie Doogan, Cardinal O’Hara Lions
Doogan scored 14 points to help the Lions win at the Blue Star Inviational at Jefferson University. Doogan’s effort to score helped teh Lions pick up a win.
Addison Haight, Kane Wolves
Haight provided plenty of excitement all over the court during a win over Coudersport. Haight scored 36 points during a 71-23 win. She also finished with a double-double with 11 steals and also had nien rebounds and blocked five shots.
Juliette Leroux, South Fayette Falcons
Leroux scored a game-high 30 points to help the Falcons beat Archbishop Hoban (Ohio). South Fayette collected a 75-65 win.
Jada Lynch, Westtown School
Lynch scored 14 points to help Westtown pick up a 63-54 win over Fort Erie (Canada). Lynch, who transferrred from St. Rose (N.J.), has helped Westtown get off to an 11-1 start this season.
Tirza Price, Cedar Cliff Colts
Price scored 12 points to help Cedar Cliff pick up a win over Carlisle. The Colts have been hot recently, winning nine consecutive games.
Marlee Solomon, Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Solomon pinned Shippensburg’s Olivia Kearns in 2:34 to claim the 118-pound title at the Powerade Tournament at Canon-McMillan High School. Solomon is 16-0 so far this season.
