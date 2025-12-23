Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania Winter Sports Boys Athlete of the Week - Dec. 23, 2025
Pennsylvania basketball is starting to heat up as the schedule shifts toward the holiday break. While there will be many holiday tournaments to keep fans occupied, there will be plenty of teams still thinking ahead to conference action.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Nazir Meredith of Lewisburg Boys Basketball.
While the postseason is still weeks away, many teams are looking to get their feet firmly underneath them. Here’s a look at the best performances from last week.
Athletes are listed in alphabetical order by their last name.
Noah Baughman, Rocky Grove Orioles
Baughman and his teammates, Landen Carter, reached the 1,000-point plateau in a win over Saegertown Saturday night. Baughman scored 22 points and finished 6-of-6 from the three-throw line to seal the win.
Drew Cook, South Allegheny Gladiators
Cook scored 36 points, including three 3-pointers to help South Allegheny upend Shady Side Academy. The Gladiators guard also knocked down nine of his 10 free-throw attempts.
John Leet, Methacton Warriors
Leet scored a career-high 31 points to help The Warriors beat Spring-Ford 61-56 in overtime. The 5-foot-10 sophomore scored 21 of his points after halftime.
Noah Mandell, Bishop McDevitt Crusaders
Mandell scored 25 points to help the Crusaders upend Boiling Springs. The Crusaders won 61-51.
Dom Miller, Chester Charter Sabres
Miller scored a team-high 20 points to help the Sabres beat Dock Mennonite last Wednesday.
Nevin Stinson, Oil City Oilers
Stinson scored a game-high 30 points to help the Oilers beat Clarion-Limestone, 86-54. Stinson knocked down five 3-pointers.
Shea Ulmer, Mountoursville Warriors
Ulmer made five 3-pointers to help the Warriors romp past Wellsboro, 66-38. Ulmer finished with a team-high 18 points.
Tymir Walker, Woodland Hills Wolverines
Walker shot 9 of 9 from the field and scored a game-high 19 points to help Woodland Hills pick up a win over Fox Chapel.
Eli Woomer, Tyrone Golden Eagles
Woomer found plenty of space to deploy his long-range shooting prowess against Beford. Woomer made seven 3-pointers to help the Golden Eagles get past Beford. Woomer finished with 30 points.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.