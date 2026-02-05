2025-26 Top 40 National High School Wrestling Rankings - Feb. 5, 2026
Most of the country is now in some form of postseason wrestling. Pennsylvania’s Dual Meet State Tournament is underway and concludes this weekend. Iowa and Nebraska will crown their dual state champions this weekend as well.
Pennsylvania, Midwest Brackets Take Center Stage
No. 5 Faith Christian Academy will likely see No. 18 Bishop McDevitt in their AA Semifinal with No. 10 Bishop McCort being the probable finals opponent. On the AAA side, Nazareth’s antics at the District Duals forced the one of the big changes to this week’s update when they downed previous No. 24 Notre Dame-Green Pond.
The win pushed Nazareth up from the last spot in the report to No. 28. It also elevated Virginia’s No. 39, Grassfield, to 27 as they beat Nazareth to win the Virginia Duals in January.
Ohio Surge, California Powerhouses Loom
The other big mover was Ohio’s Dublin Coffman, who jumped from 32 to 18, after winning the team race at the Delaware Hayes Rieman Invitational, finishing ahead of now No. 19 Massillon Perry, 276-252.
While California doesn’t crown a dual state champion, they do have a Section Duals Tournament and the Central Section features No. 1 Buchanan, No. 12 Clovis, and No. 22 Clovis North. No. 2 Lake Highland Prep is making a trip out west to Arizona for a tri-meet with Sunnyside and Valiant Prep.
National Prep Showdowns Highlight the Weekend
On Saturday we get a big National Prep showdown with No. 3 Bair Academy traveling from New Jersey to Kingston, Pennsylvania to take on No. 11 Wyoming Seminary. The Knights will also host No. 4 Delbarton on Friday night in another NJ/PA Battle.
Keeping the Jersey to Pennsylvania pipeline going is No. 21 St. Joseph’s Regional, who will head across state lines to take on No. 7 Malvern Prep. Two of Jersey’s top private school affiliates collide as No. 9 Christian Brothers Academy visits No. 20 St. Peter’s Prep.
The individual process is already unfolding in Illinois and Indiana, with the first of their events taking place last weekend. Indiana is at the second of four stages with Regionals after last week’s sectionals. The Semi-States are followed by the state tournament. Georgia and Texas are also in phase two of their state series.
1-Buchanan, CA
Previous No. 1
Defeated Poway, 32-23, in a dual meet.
2-Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous No. 2
Hoste Malvern Prep for a dual and won 38-15.
3-Blair Academy, NJ
Previous No. 3
Main squad was idle.
4-Delbarton, NJ
Previous No. 4
Idle.
5-Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous No. 5
Won the District 1 AA Duals with a 54-18 win over Bristol.
6-St. John Bosco, CA
Previous No. 6
Advanced to the championship match of the SS District 1 Duals.
7-Malvern Prep, PA
Previous No. 7
Lost to Lake Highland Prep, 38-15.
8-Poway, CA
Previous No. 8
Dropped a dual meet to Buchanan, 32-23.
9-Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
Previous No. 9
Handled Greens Farms Academy, 31-23, in a dual meeting.
10-Bishop McCort, PA
Previous No. 10
Captured the District 6 AA Duals title with a 55-13 win over Penns Valley.
11-Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous No. 11
Idle.
12-Clovis, CA
Previous No. 12
Idle.
13-Edmond North, OK
Previous No. 13
Faced Broken Arrow in a dual meet on Tuesday. We could not find a score anywhere.
14-Mustang, OK
Previous No. 14
Defeated Tuttle in a dual.
15-Stillwater, OK
Previous No. 25
Idle.
16-Perrysburg, OH
Previous No. 14
Idle.
17-Bishop McDevitt, PA
Previous No. 16
Took top honors at the District 3 AA Duals with a win over Berks Catholic, 49-9. Beat Mifflinburg, 57-9, in their first match of the AA state duals tournament.
18-Dublin Coffman, OH
Previous No. 32
Won the team chase over Massillon Perry at the Delaware Hayes Rieman Invitational, 276-252.
19-Massillon Perry, OH
Previous No. 15
Were second to Dublin Coffman at the Rieman Invitational.
20-St. Edward, OH
Previous No. 17
Idle.
21-St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous No. 18
Win versus Immaculata, 44-21.
22-St. Joseph Regional, NJ
Previous No. 19
Beat DePaul, 53-28.
23-Clovis North, CA
Previous No. 20
Idle.
24-Greens Farms Academy, CT
Previous No. 22
Lost to New Jersey’s Christian Brothers, 31-23.
25-Marmion Academy, IL
Previous No. 26
Came in first at the 3A Regional at Aurora East.
26-Crown Point, IN
Previous No. 27
Captured the team title at the Crown Point Sectional over Lowell.
27-Brownsburg, IN
Previous No. 28
Won the team race at the Avon Sectional over the hosts.
28-Grassfield, VA
Previous No. 39
Beat Cox in a dual.
29-Nazareth, PA
Previous No. 40
Made a big leap in the rankings after winning the District XI AAA Duals with wins over Notre Dame-Green Pond (34-24) and Bethlehem Catholic (36-26).
30-Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA
Previous No. 24
Lost to Nazareth at District Duals.
31-Brecksville, OH
Previous No. 25
Came in first as a team at the Suburban League Tournament.
32-Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous No. 29
Took down Ridgewood, 74-6, in a dual.
33-IC Catholic Prep, IL
Previous No. 30
Placed first at the 2A Regional at Chicago (Rickover Naval).
34-Gilroy, CA
Previous No. 31
Backups won the Colt Invitational.
35-Bixby, OK
Previous No. 33
Brought home the first-place team trophy from the Big 4+4 Tournament.
36-Broken Arrow, OK
Previous No. 34
Won the team title at the Doug Rial Tournament.
37-Allen, TX
Previous No. 35
Competed at the 6A District 6 Tournament and captured the team crown.
38-St. Michael-Albertville, MN
Previous No. 36
Were at the Whitetail Shootout Duals in Wisconsin and came in first with a 52-13 win over Osceola in the finals.
39-Dundee, MI
Previous No. 37
Met Detroit Catholic Central in a dual and won a close one, 33-29.
40-Center Grove, IN
Previous No. 38
Placed first at the Mooresville Sectional.