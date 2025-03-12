High School

WPIAL All-Star Team Announced for Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic

The WPIAL will take on the New Jersey All-Stars on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at Peters Township High School.

Josh Rizzo

Mark Gray, a Kiski Area senior and Columbia recruit, was chosen to represent the WPIAL against the New Jersey All-Stars for the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic / Josh Rizzo

The Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic announced a lineup of top WPIAL challengers to take on the New Jersey All-Star team at 4:15 p.m.on March 29 at Peters Township High School.

This will be the 51st version of the wrestling classic, which will also feature a battle between the USA and Pennsylvania All-Stars and women's all-star teams from Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The WPIAL is 31-17 all-time against various challengers from different states. Last year, the WPIAL beat New Jersey, 27-19. In 2023, the Ohio All-Stars beat the WPIAL team, 23-18.

The New Jersey team will be released when its confirmed.

Here's a list of this year's participants and the colleges they were committed:

121 pounds - Leo Joseph, Greater Latrobe, U.S. Naval Academy

127 - Nico Fanella, Indiana, Pittsburgh

133 - Luke Willochell, Greater Latrobe, Wyoming

139 - Dominic Ferraro, Pine-Richland, Edinboro

145 - Ramil Islamov, Baldwin, West Virginia

152 - Evan Petrovich, Conellsville, Pittsburgh

160 - Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville, West Viginia

172 - Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson, Pittsburgh

189 - Mark Gray, Kiski, Columbia

189 - Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry, Brown

215 - Jake Conroy, Ringgold, Cornell

285 - Shepherd Turk, Thomas Jefferson, Pittsburgh

--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo

Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

