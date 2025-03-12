WPIAL All-Star Team Announced for Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic
The Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic announced a lineup of top WPIAL challengers to take on the New Jersey All-Star team at 4:15 p.m.on March 29 at Peters Township High School.
This will be the 51st version of the wrestling classic, which will also feature a battle between the USA and Pennsylvania All-Stars and women's all-star teams from Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The WPIAL is 31-17 all-time against various challengers from different states. Last year, the WPIAL beat New Jersey, 27-19. In 2023, the Ohio All-Stars beat the WPIAL team, 23-18.
The New Jersey team will be released when its confirmed.
Here's a list of this year's participants and the colleges they were committed:
121 pounds - Leo Joseph, Greater Latrobe, U.S. Naval Academy
127 - Nico Fanella, Indiana, Pittsburgh
133 - Luke Willochell, Greater Latrobe, Wyoming
139 - Dominic Ferraro, Pine-Richland, Edinboro
145 - Ramil Islamov, Baldwin, West Virginia
152 - Evan Petrovich, Conellsville, Pittsburgh
160 - Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville, West Viginia
172 - Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson, Pittsburgh
189 - Mark Gray, Kiski, Columbia
189 - Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry, Brown
215 - Jake Conroy, Ringgold, Cornell
285 - Shepherd Turk, Thomas Jefferson, Pittsburgh
