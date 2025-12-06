Former Massachusetts High School Wrestling Coach Convicted In Federal Court
A former Massachusetts high school wrestling coach has been convicted of serious crimes in a United States District Court.
Stephen Lemelin, who previously served as the head coach at Burlington High School, was convicted of three counts of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. The sentencing for Lemelin, 51 years old, has been scheduled for March 26, 2026 by U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris.
Lemelin was arrested back in May 2024 and indicted by a federal grand jury in June of the same year.
Stephen Lemelin Sent Sexually Explicit Messages To Undercover Officer
According to evidence presented during the trial, Lemelin sent sexually explicit messages and obscene material over Kik Messenger for five months to an undercover officer posting as a 14-year-old girl.
Within the messages, Lemelin sent three separate obscene photos of his genitals, with a proposed meeting for sex being mentioned.
The charges of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor each provide for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.
United States Attorney, FBI Boston Division Involved In Case
Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, brought the case to light. United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Ted E Docks, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, made the announcement of the charges.
Burlington High School, part of the Burlington Public Schools, boasts an enrollment of just over 1,000. The school was established in 1939. The wrestling team has crowned several state champions, including Tim Vadnais in 2022.