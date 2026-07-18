Player of the Year Brooke Chapin Headlines High School On SI’s 2026 Oregon All-State Softball Team

With the 2026 Oregon high school softball season complete, High School On SI is recognizing the players and coaches who delivered the state’s most outstanding performances this spring.

Caldera junior pitcher Brooke Chapin headlines the 2026 Oregon All-State Softball Team after leading the Wolfpack to the Class 5A state championship, while Caldera coach Lisa Kienzle earns Coach of the Year honors.

The first, second and third teams include standout performers from every classification across the state.

Player of the Year

Brooke Chapin, P, jr., Caldera

Chapin missed her sophomore season due to a foot injury but returned this spring to lead the Wolfpack to the Class 5A state championship, going 18-1 in the circle with a 2.13 ERA in 150.1 innings, allowing just 136 hits and 36 walks while striking out 224. She also hit .511 with six home runs, 15 doubles, five triples and 47 RBIs.

Coach of the Year

Lisa Kienzle, Caldera

Kienzle returned to the Bend school this spring after spending last year in Seattle with her husband, Michael, as he underwent treatment for leukemia. During the season, she divided her time between Central Oregon and Palo Alto, California, where he continued treatment at Stanford University Medical Center. Michael died one day after the Wolfpack won the Class 5A state championship. His fight and Kienzle’s dedication inspired the team throughout its title run.

First Team

Pitchers

Presley Sarono-Ramos, soph., Sherwood

Sarono-Ramos followed a breakout freshman season with another strong campaign, striking out 181 and allowing just 88 hits and 30 walks over 134.1 innings while posting a 1.72 ERA. At the plate, she hit .339 with five doubles and two home runs, including a deep shot in the 6A final against West Linn, while driving in 11 runs.

Avery Wolf, jr., West Linn

The leader of the Lions pitching triumvirate won Three Rivers League and 6A pitcher of the year honors, striking out 107 and allowing just 63 hits and 27 walks over 87.2 innings with a 1.60 ERA for the state champions while hitting .462 with five home runs.

Catchers

Madelyn Hancock, sr., St. Helens

The 4A player of the year led the Lions to their first state championship in three decades, hitting .557 during the regular season with three triples, five home runs, 30 RBIs, 30 runs scored and nine stolen bases.

Tenley Jukkala, fr., Mountainside

Ranked the nation’s No. 2 catching prospect in the class of 2029 by Extra Innings Softball, Jukkala showed why during a freshman campaign that saw her win Metro League player of the year honors while hitting .457 during the regular season (1.309 OPS) with 12 doubles, four triples, three home runs, 31 RBIs, 31 runs scored, 14 stolen bases and no errors in 227 chances.

First baseman

Cali Davis, sr., Forest Grove

The Pacific Conference player of the year and University of Central Oklahoma signee hit .476 during the regular season with 11 home runs, six doubles, 34 RBIs, 39 runs scored and a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Infielders

Daisha Cornwell, sr., Sherwood

The Linfield University commit helped lead the Bowmen back to the 6A championship game, hitting .408 in the leadoff spot with 25 runs scored, nine RBIs and nine stolen bases.

Makenzie Guerin, fr., Caldera

Guerin was one of the newcomers who made a big difference in getting the Wolfpack over the top in their quest for a first 5A state title, hitting .438 with three home runs and 36 RBIs while playing a solid shortstop.

Makena Petrick, sr., Glencoe

The Liberty University signee capped a stellar four seasons with the Crimson Tide by hitting .573 (1.879 OPS) with 16 home runs and 51 RBIs while stealing 16 bases and posting a .924 fielding percentage at third base to lead her team to the 6A semifinals.

Eleanor Simpson, sr., La Salle Prep

The Santa Clara University commit won Northwest Oregon Conference player of the year honors after collecting hits in exactly two-thirds of her at-bats, going 52-for-78, scoring 52 runs and driving in 36 with 21 doubles, four triples and four home runs while stealing 25 bases and posting a .916 fielding percentage.

Outfielders

Kendall Atwood, sr., West Linn

The Boise State signee set the tone atop the Class 6A champion Lions’ lineup, scoring 31 runs during the regular season while hitting .506 with five doubles and four triples, driving in 15 runs and stealing 27 bases.

Tuesday Mevis, sr., Glencoe

The standout center fielder and cleanup hitter earned first-team 6A all-state honors for the Crimson Tide, hitting .470 (1.054 OPS) with 32 RBIs, nine stolen bases and a .950 fielding percentage.

Kinsley Morrow, sr., Canby

The four-year varsity starter garnered first-team 5A all-state honors while helping the Cougars reach the state semifinals, hitting .406 with five doubles, 17 RBIs, 26 runs scored and nine stolen bases.

Utility

Elle Morton, soph., Caldera

Morton was the primary power source in the middle of the 5A champion Wolfpack’s batting order, smashing nine home runs and driving in 49 runs while hitting .519.

Sophia Navarrete, fr., Vale

The Gatorade player of the year had quite a debut season, hitting .675 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs, 55 RBIs and 47 runs scored while going 14-0 in the circle with a 0.48 ERA in 101.1 innings, allowing just 38 hits and eight walks while striking out 208 to lead the Vikings to the 3A state title.

Second Team

Pitchers

Saige Casey, sr., Scappoose

Jasmine Morales, sr., South Umpqua

Addi Smith, soph., Wilsonville

Catchers

Ava Fleischman, sr., McMinnville

Amanda Hammer, sr., Crater

First baseman

Sarah Estes, sr., Heppner/Ione

Infielders

Raygan Litle, jr., Thurston

Violet Siegel, sr., McNary

Shelby Townsend, jr., Sunset

Abigail Troutman, sr., Canby

Outfielders

Lyla Carlson, jr., Astoria

Selah Greene, jr., Jesuit

Taylor Terry, jr., McMinnville

Utility

Chiyori Brumley, jr., Aloha

Ally Nottingham, jr., Crater

Third Team

Pitchers

JoJo Appling, jr., Mountainside

Julia Edwards, jr., North Medford

Maddi Jones, jr., Dallas

Catchers

Cam Dalke, sr., Scio

Olivia Hildreth, sr., Jesuit

First baseman

Kady Ledbetter, sr., Eagle Point

Infielders

Amelia Bouska, fr., Glencoe

Adaleigh Ellis, sr., St. Helens

Emily Sakys, sr., West Linn

Outfielders

Kayla Brainerd, jr., Scappoose

Portland Razo, jr., Central Catholic

Maisy Schindler, sr., Sherwood

Utility

Eme Curaming, jr., St. Helens

Taylor Saucedo, jr., Canby