Arrowhead Headlines the 2026 High School On SI Wisconsin Preseason Top 25 Football State Rankings
With the start of the highly anticipated high school football season on the horizon, the time has arrived to take an initial look at some of the best teams throughout the state and how they fare in the 2026 High School On SI Wisconsin's Top 25 Preseason Football State Rankings.
Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing within the WIAA's seven respective divisions, it was a challenging task narrowing the field of 298 teams into an elite list of potential front-runners. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the preseason rankings, the legitimate contenders will fittingly rise to the top and make their presence known each week one meaningful victory at a time.
Arrowhead Opens at No. 1
Arrowhead currently holds the top spot in the rankings, Muskego follows in second, Notre Dame Academy is third, Catholic Memorial holds the fourth spot, and Franklin is fifth.
Arrowhead finished in the No. 1 spot in the highly contested rankings in 2025 following a gritty, resilient 18-15 season-ending victory over defending state champion and top-ranked Bay Port in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 21, 2025. The Warhawks combined to outscore the opposition by a 447-209 margin over the course of the championship campaign.
It was the program's seventh state title in program history and first since 2013.
Defending Champions Well Represented
Teams from each of the state's seven respective divisions are represented in the rankings, including three that completed undefeated seasons in 2025 (West De Pere, Darlington, Grafton, and Winneconne).
The preseason rankings were compiled with information referenced from Bound.com, On3.com, and the WIAA.
1. Arrowhead
2025 Record: 13-1 overall
Note: Arrowhead placed second in the Classic 8 Conference (6-1 record), finished with a six-game winning streak, and defeated No. 1-ranked Bay Port 18-15 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 21.
History: The Warhawks have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 35 times, winning seven state championships (1993, 1994, 1996, 2007, 2012, 2013, and 2025).
Season Opener (Aug. 21): vs. Marquette
2. Muskego
2025 Record: 11-2 overall
Note: Muskego won the Classic 8 Conference title (7-0 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals.
History: The Warriors have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 26 times, capturing two state championships (2018 and 2019).
Season Opener (Aug. 21): vs. Waunakee
3. Notre Dame Academy
2025 Record: 13-1 overall
Note: Notre Dame Academy won the Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) title (8-0 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.
History: The Tritons have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 22 times, claiming three state championships (2003, 2015, and 2024).
Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Neenah
4. Catholic Memorial
2025 Record: 11-2 overall
Note: Catholic Memorial won the Parkland Conference title (7-0 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals.
History: The Crusaders have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 23 times, winning five state championships (2012, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2021).
Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Milwaukee Bradley Tech-Arts
5. Franklin
2025 Record: 11-1 overall
Note: Franklin won the Southeast Conference title (7-0 record) and advanced to the third-round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
History: The Sabers have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 30 times, including two state championships (2006 and 2021).
Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Racine Case
6. West De Pere
2025 Record: 14-0 overall
Note: West De Pere won the Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) title (7-0 record), and claimed the WIAA Division 2 state championship.
History: The Phantoms have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 28 times, claiming three state championships (2010, 2011, and 2025).
Season Opener (Aug. 20): at Sun Prairie East
7. Mukwonago
2025 Record: 7-4 overall
Note: Mukwonago placed third in the Classic 8 Conference (5-2 record) and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
History: The Indians have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 29 times, claiming one state championship (2004).
Season Opener (Aug. 20): at Appleton North
8. Darlington
2025 Record: 14-0 overall
Note: Darlington won the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (7-0 record) and claimed a WIAA Division 6 state championship.
History: The Redbirds have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 37 times in program history, winning five state championships (1987, 1990, 1991, 1995, and 2025).
Season Opener (Aug. 22): at St. Mary's Springs
9. Homestead
2025 Record: 12-1 overall
Note: Homestead won the North Shore Conference title (7-0 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals.
History: The Highlanders have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 31 times, capturing five state championships (1999, 2006, 2012, 2015, and 2018).
Season Opener (Aug. 21): vs. Germantown
10. Bay Port
2025 Record: 11-3 overall
Note: Bay Port placed second in the Fox River Classic Conference (6-1 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game.
History: The Pirates have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 27 times, claiming one state title (2024).
Season Opener (Aug. 20): at Middleton
11. Sussex Hamilton
2025 Record: 9-3 overall
Note: Sussex Hamilton earned a share of the Greater Metro Conference title (5-2 record) and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
History: The Chargers have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 27 times and remain on a quest for a first state championship.
Season Opener (Aug. 20): at Kimberly
12. Neenah
2025 Record: 7-3 overall
Note: Neenah earned a share of the Fox Valley Association title (6-1 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
History: The Rockets have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 21 times in program history and are seeking a first state title.
Season Opener (Aug. 21); vs. Notre Dame Academy
13. Waunakee
2025 Record: 12-1 overall
Note: Waunakee won the Badger Conference (Large Division) title (7-0 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals.
History: The Warriors have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 30 times, claiming seven state championships (1999, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2017, and 2021).
Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Muskego
14. Grafton
2025 Record: 14-0 overall
Note: Grafton won the Woodland Conference title (6-0 record) and claimed a WIAA Division 3 state championship.
History: The Black Hawks have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 16 times in program history, claiming three state championships (1981,1982, and 2025).
Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Mount Horeb-Barneveld
15. Badger
2025 Record: 11-1
Note: Badger won the Southern Lakes Conference title (7-0 record) and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
History: The Badgers have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 29 times, winning one state championship (2023).
Season Opener (Aug. 21): vs. Kenosha Bradford
16. Little Chute
2025 Record: 12-2 overall
Note: Little Chute won the North Eastern Conference title (7-0 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 4 state championship game.
History: The Mustangs have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 28 times and remain on a quest for a first state championship.
Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Xavier
17. Kimberly
2025 Record: 8-3 overall
Note: Kimberly earned a share of the Fox Valley Association title (6-1 record) and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
History: The Papermakers have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 23 times, claiming eight state championships (2007, 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2022).
Season Opener (Aug. 20): vs. Sussex Hamilton
18. Monona Grove
2025 Record: 10-2 overall
Note: Monona Grove placed second in the Badger Conference (Large Division) (6-1 record) and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
History: The Silver Eagles have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 29 times in program history, winning three state championships (1977, 1984, and 2013).
Season Opener (Aug. 20): at Janesville Parker
19. Winneconne
2025 Record: 14-0 overall
Note: Winneconne won the Bay Conference title (7-0 record) and claimed a WIAA Division 4 state championship.
History: The Wolves have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 27 times in program history, winning two state championships (2013 and 2025).
Season Opener (Aug. 21): vs. Wrightstown
20. Cochrane-Fountain City
2025 Record: 13-1 overall
Note: Cochrane-Fountain City won the Dairyland Conference (7-0 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 7 state championship game.
History: The Pirates have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 21 times in program history and remain on a quest for a state championship.
Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Brookwood
21. Verona
2025 record: 7-4 overall
Note: Verona placed second in the Big Eight Conference (6-1 record) and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
History: The Wildcats have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 25 times and remain on a quest for a first state title
Season Opener (Aug. 21): vs. Oak Creek
22. Edgar
2025 Record: 13-1 overall
Note: Edgar won the Central Wisconsin Conference-Marawood Conference title (7-0 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 6 championship game.
History: The Wildcats have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 39 times, winning nine titles (1979, 1992, 1999, 2001, 2009, 2010, 2016, 2023, and 2024).
Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Cadott
23. De Pere
2025 Record: 7-5 overall
Note: De Pere placed fourth in the Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) (4-3 record) and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
History: The Redbirds have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 24 times in program history, winning one state championship (1992).
Season Opener (Aug. 20): at Manitowoc Lincoln
24. Lake Country Lutheran
2025 Record: 11-2 overall
Note: Lake Country Lutheran earned a share of the Metro Classic Conference (6-1 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 5 state semifinals.
History: The Lightning have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 18 times in program history, winning one state championship (2019).
Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Kiel
25. Coleman
2025 Record: 9-3 overall
Note: Coleman placed second in the Northwoods Conference (6-1 record) and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs.
History: The Cougars have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 30 times in program history and remain on a quest for a state championship.
Season Opener (Aug. 20): at Peshtigo
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
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Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.