Arrowhead Headlines the 2026 High School On SI Wisconsin Preseason Top 25 Football State Rankings

With the start of the highly anticipated high school football season on the horizon, the time has arrived to take an initial look at some of the best teams throughout the state and how they fare in the 2026 High School On SI Wisconsin's Top 25 Preseason Football State Rankings.

Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing within the WIAA's seven respective divisions, it was a challenging task narrowing the field of 298 teams into an elite list of potential front-runners. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the preseason rankings, the legitimate contenders will fittingly rise to the top and make their presence known each week one meaningful victory at a time.

Arrowhead Opens at No. 1

Arrowhead currently holds the top spot in the rankings, Muskego follows in second, Notre Dame Academy is third, Catholic Memorial holds the fourth spot, and Franklin is fifth.

Arrowhead finished in the No. 1 spot in the highly contested rankings in 2025 following a gritty, resilient 18-15 season-ending victory over defending state champion and top-ranked Bay Port in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 21, 2025. The Warhawks combined to outscore the opposition by a 447-209 margin over the course of the championship campaign.

It was the program's seventh state title in program history and first since 2013.

Defending Champions Well Represented

Teams from each of the state's seven respective divisions are represented in the rankings, including three that completed undefeated seasons in 2025 (West De Pere, Darlington, Grafton, and Winneconne).

The preseason rankings were compiled with information referenced from Bound.com, On3.com, and the WIAA.

1. Arrowhead

2025 Record: 13-1 overall

Note: Arrowhead placed second in the Classic 8 Conference (6-1 record), finished with a six-game winning streak, and defeated No. 1-ranked Bay Port 18-15 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 21.

History: The Warhawks have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 35 times, winning seven state championships (1993, 1994, 1996, 2007, 2012, 2013, and 2025).

Season Opener (Aug. 21): vs. Marquette

2. Muskego

2025 Record: 11-2 overall

Note: Muskego won the Classic 8 Conference title (7-0 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals.

History: The Warriors have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 26 times, capturing two state championships (2018 and 2019).

Season Opener (Aug. 21): vs. Waunakee

3. Notre Dame Academy

2025 Record: 13-1 overall

Note: Notre Dame Academy won the Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) title (8-0 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.

History: The Tritons have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 22 times, claiming three state championships (2003, 2015, and 2024).

Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Neenah

4. Catholic Memorial

2025 Record: 11-2 overall

Note: Catholic Memorial won the Parkland Conference title (7-0 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals.

History: The Crusaders have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 23 times, winning five state championships (2012, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2021).

Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Milwaukee Bradley Tech-Arts

5. Franklin

2025 Record: 11-1 overall

Note: Franklin won the Southeast Conference title (7-0 record) and advanced to the third-round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

History: The Sabers have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 30 times, including two state championships (2006 and 2021).

Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Racine Case

6. West De Pere

2025 Record: 14-0 overall

Note: West De Pere won the Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) title (7-0 record), and claimed the WIAA Division 2 state championship.

History: The Phantoms have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 28 times, claiming three state championships (2010, 2011, and 2025).

Season Opener (Aug. 20): at Sun Prairie East

7. Mukwonago

2025 Record: 7-4 overall

Note: Mukwonago placed third in the Classic 8 Conference (5-2 record) and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

History: The Indians have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 29 times, claiming one state championship (2004).

Season Opener (Aug. 20): at Appleton North

8. Darlington

2025 Record: 14-0 overall

Note: Darlington won the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (7-0 record) and claimed a WIAA Division 6 state championship.

History: The Redbirds have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 37 times in program history, winning five state championships (1987, 1990, 1991, 1995, and 2025).

Season Opener (Aug. 22): at St. Mary's Springs

9. Homestead

2025 Record: 12-1 overall

Note: Homestead won the North Shore Conference title (7-0 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals.

History: The Highlanders have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 31 times, capturing five state championships (1999, 2006, 2012, 2015, and 2018).

Season Opener (Aug. 21): vs. Germantown

10. Bay Port

2025 Record: 11-3 overall

Note: Bay Port placed second in the Fox River Classic Conference (6-1 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game.

History: The Pirates have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 27 times, claiming one state title (2024).

Season Opener (Aug. 20): at Middleton

11. Sussex Hamilton

2025 Record: 9-3 overall

Note: Sussex Hamilton earned a share of the Greater Metro Conference title (5-2 record) and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

History: The Chargers have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 27 times and remain on a quest for a first state championship.

Season Opener (Aug. 20): at Kimberly

12. Neenah

2025 Record: 7-3 overall

Note: Neenah earned a share of the Fox Valley Association title (6-1 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

History: The Rockets have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 21 times in program history and are seeking a first state title.

Season Opener (Aug. 21); vs. Notre Dame Academy

13. Waunakee

2025 Record: 12-1 overall

Note: Waunakee won the Badger Conference (Large Division) title (7-0 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals.

History: The Warriors have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 30 times, claiming seven state championships (1999, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2017, and 2021).

Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Muskego

14. Grafton

2025 Record: 14-0 overall

Note: Grafton won the Woodland Conference title (6-0 record) and claimed a WIAA Division 3 state championship.

History: The Black Hawks have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 16 times in program history, claiming three state championships (1981,1982, and 2025).

Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Mount Horeb-Barneveld

15. Badger

2025 Record: 11-1

Note: Badger won the Southern Lakes Conference title (7-0 record) and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

History: The Badgers have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 29 times, winning one state championship (2023).

Season Opener (Aug. 21): vs. Kenosha Bradford

16. Little Chute

2025 Record: 12-2 overall

Note: Little Chute won the North Eastern Conference title (7-0 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 4 state championship game.

History: The Mustangs have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 28 times and remain on a quest for a first state championship.

Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Xavier

17. Kimberly

2025 Record: 8-3 overall

Note: Kimberly earned a share of the Fox Valley Association title (6-1 record) and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

History: The Papermakers have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 23 times, claiming eight state championships (2007, 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2022).

Season Opener (Aug. 20): vs. Sussex Hamilton

18. Monona Grove

2025 Record: 10-2 overall

Note: Monona Grove placed second in the Badger Conference (Large Division) (6-1 record) and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

History: The Silver Eagles have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 29 times in program history, winning three state championships (1977, 1984, and 2013).

Season Opener (Aug. 20): at Janesville Parker

19. Winneconne

2025 Record: 14-0 overall

Note: Winneconne won the Bay Conference title (7-0 record) and claimed a WIAA Division 4 state championship.

History: The Wolves have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 27 times in program history, winning two state championships (2013 and 2025).

Season Opener (Aug. 21): vs. Wrightstown

20. Cochrane-Fountain City

2025 Record: 13-1 overall

Note: Cochrane-Fountain City won the Dairyland Conference (7-0 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 7 state championship game.

History: The Pirates have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 21 times in program history and remain on a quest for a state championship.

Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Brookwood

21. Verona

2025 record: 7-4 overall

Note: Verona placed second in the Big Eight Conference (6-1 record) and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

History: The Wildcats have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 25 times and remain on a quest for a first state title

Season Opener (Aug. 21): vs. Oak Creek

22. Edgar

2025 Record: 13-1 overall

Note: Edgar won the Central Wisconsin Conference-Marawood Conference title (7-0 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 6 championship game.

History: The Wildcats have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 39 times, winning nine titles (1979, 1992, 1999, 2001, 2009, 2010, 2016, 2023, and 2024).

Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Cadott

23. De Pere

2025 Record: 7-5 overall

Note: De Pere placed fourth in the Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) (4-3 record) and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

History: The Redbirds have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 24 times in program history, winning one state championship (1992).

Season Opener (Aug. 20): at Manitowoc Lincoln

24. Lake Country Lutheran

2025 Record: 11-2 overall

Note: Lake Country Lutheran earned a share of the Metro Classic Conference (6-1 record) and advanced to the WIAA Division 5 state semifinals.

History: The Lightning have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 18 times in program history, winning one state championship (2019).

Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Kiel

25. Coleman

2025 Record: 9-3 overall

Note: Coleman placed second in the Northwoods Conference (6-1 record) and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs.

History: The Cougars have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 30 times in program history and remain on a quest for a state championship.

Season Opener (Aug. 20): at Peshtigo

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com