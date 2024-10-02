SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Northeast (9/30/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast (New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Maine).
Xaverian Brothers of Westwood, Mass., and Millville (N.J.) dropped out after falling to state rivals, opening spots for Winslow Township and King Philip Regional to enter our Northeast Region Top 10.
Northeast football Top 10
1. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (National No. 10) (4-1)
2. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) (6-0)
3. St. John's Prep (Danvers, Mass.) (4-0)
4. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) (3-1)
5. Hun (Princeton, N.J.) (5-0)
6. Brunswick School (Greenwich, Conn.) (3-0)
7. Delbarton (N.J.) (4-1)
8. Winslow Township (Atco, N.J.) (5-0)
9. Bedford (N.H.) (4-0)
10. King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) (4-0)
Honorable mention:Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.), Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Iona Prep (N.Y.), Millville (N.J.), Somers (Lincolndale, N.Y.), St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.)
