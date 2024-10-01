SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (9/30/2024)
Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc across the Southeast, with the death toll rising to nearly 100 and tens of billions of dollars in property damage.
Those consequences make the cancellation of high school football games such as a highly anticipated matchup of Top 15 teams IMG Academy and Phenix City (Ala.) Central a mere afterthought.
While we send our best wishes to those affected by one of the largest storms to hit the mainland U.S. in recent memory, the football world kept spinning elsewhere in the country, with only one Power 25 team (Washington Massillon) dropping from the rankings after losing 20-14 to DeMatha Catholic at home.
Replacing the Tigers in the Power 25 is the team that replaced them atop the SBLive Ohio Top 25 this week — Archbishop Hoban of Akron.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Week 7 of our SBLive/SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
SBLIVE/SI TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS
September 30, 2024
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Idle
The Monarchs declined the opportunity to fill the open week in their schedule with a game against Folsom, which had its Sierra Football League opener canceled at the last minute.
Next: Oct. 4 at Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)
2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Idle
The Braves joined the rest of the Trinity League in taking the week off before kicking off league play against Orange Lutheran.
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Orange (Calif.) Lutheran
3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Idle
Hurricane Helene forced the cancellation of the Ascenders’ much-anticipated matchup against No. 12 Phenix City Central in Alabama. Now, they’ll get undefeated Venice, ranked No. 5 in the SBLive Florida Top 25 and looking for a statement win after starting the season 6-0.
Next: Oct. 4 at Venice (Fla.)
4. Duncanville (Texas) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Def. Skyline (Dallas) 63-14
It was another six-touchdown game for 5-star Alabama QB commit Keelon Russell, who showed no ill effects from a blow sustained late in the third quarter of the Panthers’ victory the week before against Waxahachie. Now, they get a week off before their annual district matchup with DeSoto.
Next: Oct. 11 at No. 11 DeSoto (Texas)
5. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Def. Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) 49-0
The Gaels had five players run for touchdowns, and Landon McComber returned a fumble for another score as they eased past the Patriots in their rematch of last year’s Nevada 5A Division I state final.
Next: Oct. 5 vs. Foothill (Henderson, Nev.)
6. Milton (Ga.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Def. Seckinger (Buford, Ga.) 44-7
Hurricane Helene moved the Eagles’ Week 6 game to Monday, and they overcame an early 7-3 deficit to the Jaguars as Luke Nickel had two touchdown passes and TJ Lester cashed in a fumble deep in Seckinger territory with a 3-yard touchdown run. Milton will have a quick turnaround to its next game four days away.
Next: Oct. 4 at Lanier (Sugar Hill, Ga.)
7. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Def. Mansfield Legacy (Fort Worth, Texas) 56-0
North Texas commit Chris Jimerson Jr. had three first-half touchdown passes as the Panthers romped to victory in their district opener.
Next: Oct. 11 vs. Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas)
8. North Shore (Houston) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Def. Humble (Texas) 42-0
Mustangs quarterbacks Kaleb Bailey and Kaleb Maryland each accounted for two touchdowns as the Mustangs cruised to a district-opening victory.
Next: Oct. 3 at Kingwood (Texas)
9. Carrollton (Ga.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Idle
The Trojans were unaffected by Hurricane Helene as they already were scheduled to be off last week.
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Westlake (Atlanta)
10. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Def. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) 24-20
Minnesota commit Naiim Parrish’s second interception of the game with 1:20 remaining dashed Don Bosco Prep’s dreams of a victory after the Ironmen recovered an onside kick after Dylan Wrona’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Alvarez brought them within four.
Next: Oct. 12 vs. Paramus (N.J.) Catholic
11. DeSoto (Texas) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Def. Waxahachie (Texas) 39-24
The Eagles tuned up for their showdown in two weeks with district rival and No. 4-ranked Duncanville as Deondrae Riden and Myson Johnson-Cook each scored two early touchdowns to build a 29-13 halftime lead.
Next: Oct. 11 vs. No. 4 Duncanville (Texas)
12. Phenix City (Ala.) Central (5-0)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Idle
The Red Devils were hoping for a signature win against No. 3 IMG Academy, but Hurricane Helene squashed those plans.
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Auburn (Ala.)
13. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Def. Chaparral (Temecula, Calif.) 51-10
Standout 4-star WR Vance Spafford, who announced his top five schools over the weekend, showed why the likes of Georgia and Washington would be interested in him with his performance against Chaparral, with his first three catches (of 51, 62 and 35 yards) going for touchdowns. He finished with five catches for 186 yards and four scores.
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Long Beach (Calif.) Poly
14. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Def. Bishop Moore (Orlando, Fla.) 50-15
The Raiders escaped the ravages of Hurricane Helene and took care of business against the previously undefeated Hornets, with QB Andrew Indorf finishing an efficient night 15 of 18 for 235 yards and five touchdowns.
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Hollywood Hills (Hollywood, Fla.)
15. Lakeland (Fla.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Def. Lake Gibson (Lakeland, Fla.) 63-0
The Dreadnaughts moved their game up three days to avoid Hurricane Helene and extended their win streak to 11 games dating to last season, getting big plays on special teams and defense — including an 80-yard interception return by Jordan Young and Malik Morris’ 48-yard fumble recovery — to lead 35-0 after one quarter.
Next: Oct. 4 at Sumner (Riverview, Fla.)
16. Atascocita (Humble, Texas) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Def. King (Houston, Texas) 54-7
Oklahoma commit and 4-star RB Tory Blaylock scored the Eagles’ first five touchdowns and finished with six while rushing for 211 yards on 12 carries.
Next: Oct. 4 at Summer Creek (Houston)
17. Boyle County (Danville, Ky.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Def. Lexington (Ky.) Catholic 51-7
The Rebels won for the 26th consecutive game as West Virginia commit Montavin Quisenberry ran for two scores, threw for another and finished with 148 total yards, and QB Baylor Murphy was 15 of 21 for 259 yards and four touchdowns.
Next: Oct. 11 vs. Russell County (Russell Springs, Ky.)
18. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Idle
The Chaparrals got the week off to prepare for their district opener against Akins.
Next: Oct. 3 vs. Akins (Austin, Texas)
19. Buford (Ga.) (4-1)
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Idle
The Wolves also had fortuitous timing for their week off, avoiding any conflicts because of Hurricane Helene.
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.)
20. Belleville (Mich.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Def. Franklin (Livonia, Mich.) 35-6
This might sound familiar — another big night from LSU commit Bryce Underwood (three touchdown passes, a fourth score on the ground) led the Tigers to victory.
Next: Oct. 4 at Glenn (Westland, Mich.)
21. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Def. Gilman (Baltimore) 51-0
Antonio Ledbetter Jr. and Blake Howell each ran for two touchdowns as the Cavaliers comfortably won their 19th in a row in MIAA A Conference play.
Next: Oct. 4 at St. Mary’s (Annapolis, Md.)
22. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) (5-1)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Mount Vernon (Ill.) 56-13
Here is Ohio’s latest team to don the mantle of being the Buckeye State’s No. 1-ranked team. The Knights made quick work of the Rams from Southern Illinois, with the Feister brothers — sophomore RB Brayton (103 yards and three touchdowns) and senior DE Bryden (fumble return for a touchdown and an interception) — leading the way.
Next: Oct. 4 at Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
23. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 23. Last week: Idle
The Lions enjoyed a week off as they prepare for their Trinity League opener.
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)
24. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Idle
The Lions had a week off to shake off their loss to Centennial (Corona, Calif.) before they meet perennial Grand Canyon State power Chandler.
Next: Oct. 4 at Chandler (Ariz.)
25. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Idle
The Warriors initially had their first game as a Power 25 member — an interstate showdown with South Carolina No. 2 Westside — moved to Monday because of Hurricane Helene. The Rams notified the school late Sunday that they would not make the trip north, meaning Weddington will go three weeks without a game unless its X missive seeking a last-minute opponent for this week bears fruit.
Next: Oct. 10 vs. Porter Ridge (Indian Trail, N.C.)
Dropped out
18. Washington Massillon (Ohio)
Just missed
Armwood (Seffner, Fla.)
Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Cocoa (Fla.)
Crown Point (Ind.)
East St. Louis (Ill.)
Gaffney (S.C.)
Lone Peak (Highland, Utah)
North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)
Orange Lutheran (Calif.)
Owasso (Okla.)
Southlake Carroll (Texas)
Venice (Fla.)
Westside (Anderson, S.C.)
