High School

SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Northwest (9/30/2024)

The Top 10 teams in the Northwest region, encompassing Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, Colorado, Wyoming and Utah

René Ferrán

Baird Gilroy and West Linn are No. 5 in the Northwest.
Baird Gilroy and West Linn are No. 5 in the Northwest. / Photo by Dan Brood

We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings

Now, we break it down by region. 

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest (Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah). 

Skyridge won the battle of Lehi, Utah, against its crosstown rivals to move up to No. 6 in this week’s Northwest Region rankings.

Northwest football Top 10

1. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) (6-1)

2. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (6-1)

3. Tualatin (Ore.) (4-0)

4. Bellevue (Wash.) (3-0)

5. West Linn (Ore.) (4-0)

6. Skyridge (Lehi, Utah) (5-1)

7. Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) (5-0)

8. Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.) (4-0)

9. Camas (Wash.) (4-0)

10. Lehi (Utah) (5-1)

Honorable mention: Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.), Morgan (Utah), Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho), Roy (Utah), Sumner (Wash.), Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

Home/Rankings