SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Southwest (9/30/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southwest (California, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Hawaii).
Many of the teams in the Southwest rankings took last week off to ready for the start of league play, leading to no changes in the Top 10.
Southwest football Top 10
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (National No. 1) (4-0)
2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (National No. 2) (5-0)
3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (National No. 5) (4-1)
4. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (National No. 13) (6-0)
5. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) (National No. 23) (5-0)
6. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (National No. 24) (3-1)
7. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) (4-1)
8. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (5-0)
9. Highland (Gilbert, Ariz.) (5-0)
10. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (3-2)
Honorable mention: Arbor View (Las Vegas), Basha (Chandler, Ariz.), Brophy Prep (Phoenix), Mililani (Hawaii), Servite (Anaheim, Calif.), Volcano Vista (Albuquerque, N.M.)
