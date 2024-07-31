Alabama loses football commitment to Auburn, then offers his brother
All is fair in love and war... and recruiting.
Less than 48 hours after losing Southside (Alabama) four-star playmaker Derick Smith to the Auburn Tigers, the Alabama Crimson Tide have countered.
Smith, the nation's No. 2 athlete, flipped his commitment from Alabama to Auburn on Monday, but that isn't a decision Kalen DeBoer's program is taking lying down.
On Wednesday, Alabama extended a scholarship offer to Smith's twin brother, Erick Smith, who is a three-star prospect:
The 6-foot-6, 190-pound wide receiver is rated the nation's No. 240 wide receiver and the No. 74 prospect in Alabama - with offers from Alabama A&M, Appalachian State and North Alabama.
"It means a lot," Smith said. "It’s a great opportunity."
Derick Smith was one of the most productive players in America as a junior.
He registered 46 receptions for 1,487 yards and 14 touchdowns, 1,036 yards and nine scores rushing with 74 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss and 11 sacks.
Could the Smith brothers he headed to Tuscaloosa (or Auburn) together or will Derick stick to Auburn commitment solo?
The recruitment of Derick Smith and his brother continues to provide penty of intriguing twists and turns.