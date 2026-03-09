The Best High School Sports Photos of February, 2026: Vote for Your Favorite!
High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of February, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.
Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as boys and girls basketball, wrestling and soccer.
Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, March 16.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of February from High School On SI.
Wrestling Celebration
Center Grove’s Royce Malone celebrates after upsetting defending state champion Nathan Rioux of Avon in the 132lb finals of the Mooresville Regional in Indiana
Nothing But Net
Belleville East’s Saudia Brock sinks a free throw in an Illinois high school girls basketball game
Controlling The Ball
Petaluma’s Isabella Fontana deflects a Sonoma Academy pass in a California high school girls soccer match
It's Okay To Not Be Okay
The Burr goalkeeper makes an important statement in a Vermont high school hockey game
Softball Pitch
The Vestevia pitcher delivers a pitch against Calera in an Alabama high school softball game
Slam Dunk
Mountain Vista’s Ian Nichols throws down a dunk to help the Golden Eagles advance to the Sweet 16 in the Colorado 6A basketball playoffs
Acrobatic Layup
Holy Trinity’s Myles Reid splits two St. Dominic defenders for an acrobatic layup in a New York high school basketball game
Comeback Win For The Title
Cheverus celebrates their comeback win in Maine’s Class A girls basketball state final
Backstroke
A swimmer competes in a Colorado high school swim meet
Swarmed After The Buzzer
Notre Dame Belmont’s Anani Perez gets swarmed after sinking a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer against Menlo in the CIF Central Coast Section Girls Basketball Division 4 semifinal game
Goalie Save
Little Cypress-Mauriceville goalie Isaiah Watzlavik leaps for a save over the Silsbee striker in a Texas high school soccer match
For the past eight years Myckena Guerrero has been working with great, talented individuals in the sports industry and beyond. Her goal is to show the world the authentic stories behind the helmets of their favorite athletes. Myckena graduated from California State University of Sacramento with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She has been honored to interview athletes from all levels and walks of life including Steph Curry, Jerome Bettis, Canelo Alvarez, Larry Fitzgerald, Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei Trevor Lawrence, Allyson Felix, and Abby Wombach.