The Best High School Sports Photos of February, 2026: Vote for Your Favorite!

High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of February, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as boys and girls basketball, wrestling and soccer.

Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, March 16.

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of February from High School On SI.

Wrestling Celebration

Justin Sicking

Center Grove’s Royce Malone celebrates after upsetting defending state champion Nathan Rioux of Avon in the 132lb finals of the Mooresville Regional in Indiana

Nothing But Net

Tim Vizer

Belleville East’s Saudia Brock sinks a free throw in an Illinois high school girls basketball game

Controlling The Ball

Charles Chang

Petaluma’s Isabella Fontana deflects a Sonoma Academy pass in a California high school girls soccer match

It's Okay To Not Be Okay

Evan Miksis

The Burr goalkeeper makes an important statement in a Vermont high school hockey game

Softball Pitch

David Leong

The Vestevia pitcher delivers a pitch against Calera in an Alabama high school softball game

Slam Dunk

Tim Bourke

Mountain Vista’s Ian Nichols throws down a dunk to help the Golden Eagles advance to the Sweet 16 in the Colorado 6A basketball playoffs

Acrobatic Layup

Derrick Dingle

Holy Trinity’s Myles Reid splits two St. Dominic defenders for an acrobatic layup in a New York high school basketball game

Comeback Win For The Title

Landon Geis

Cheverus celebrates their comeback win in Maine’s Class A girls basketball state final

Backstroke

Andrew Rydland

A swimmer competes in a Colorado high school swim meet

Swarmed After The Buzzer

James Regan

Notre Dame Belmont’s Anani Perez gets swarmed after sinking a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer against Menlo in the CIF Central Coast Section Girls Basketball Division 4 semifinal game

Goalie Save

Julie Isbell

Little Cypress-Mauriceville goalie Isaiah Watzlavik leaps for a save over the Silsbee striker in a Texas high school soccer match