High School

The Best High School Sports Photos of February, 2026: Vote for Your Favorite!

Check out the most iconic high school sports images from around the country and cast your vote for your favorite photo!
MycKena Guerrero|
SBLive's Photos of the Month
SBLive's Photos of the Month | SBLive

High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of February, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as boys and girls basketball, wrestling and soccer.

Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, March 16

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of February from High School On SI.

Wrestling Celebration

Center Grove’s Royce Malone celebrates after upsetting defending state champion Nathan Rioux of Avon in the 132lb finals of t
Justin Sicking

Center Grove’s Royce Malone celebrates after upsetting defending state champion Nathan Rioux of Avon in the 132lb finals of the Mooresville Regional in Indiana

Nothing But Net

Nothing But Net
Tim Vizer

Belleville East’s Saudia Brock sinks a free throw in an Illinois high school girls basketball game

Controlling The Ball

Controlling the ball
Charles Chang

Petaluma’s Isabella Fontana deflects a Sonoma Academy pass in a California high school girls soccer match

It's Okay To Not Be Okay

It's Okay To Not Be Okay
Evan Miksis

The Burr goalkeeper makes an important statement in a Vermont high school hockey game

Softball Pitch

Softball Pitch
David Leong

The Vestevia pitcher delivers a pitch against Calera in an Alabama high school softball game

Slam Dunk

Slam Dunk
Tim Bourke

Mountain Vista’s Ian Nichols throws down a dunk to help the Golden Eagles advance to the Sweet 16 in the Colorado 6A basketball playoffs

Acrobatic Layup

Acrobatic Layup
Derrick Dingle

Holy Trinity’s Myles Reid splits two St. Dominic defenders for an acrobatic layup in a New York high school basketball game

Comeback Win For The Title

Comeback win for the state title
Landon Geis

Cheverus celebrates their comeback win in Maine’s Class A girls basketball state final

Backstroke

Backstroke
Andrew Rydland

A swimmer competes in a Colorado high school swim meet

Swarmed After The Buzzer

Swarmed after the Buzzer
James Regan

Notre Dame Belmont’s Anani Perez gets swarmed after sinking a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer against Menlo in the CIF Central Coast Section Girls Basketball Division 4 semifinal game

Goalie Save

Goalie Save
Julie Isbell

Little Cypress-Mauriceville goalie Isaiah Watzlavik leaps for a save over the Silsbee striker in a Texas high school soccer match

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
MycKena Guerrero
MYCKENA GUERRERO

For the past eight years Myckena Guerrero has been working with great, talented individuals in the sports industry and beyond. Her goal is to show the world the authentic stories behind the helmets of their favorite athletes. Myckena graduated from California State University of Sacramento with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She has been honored to interview athletes from all levels and walks of life including Steph Curry, Jerome Bettis, Canelo Alvarez, Larry Fitzgerald, Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei Trevor Lawrence, Allyson Felix, and Abby Wombach.

Home/National