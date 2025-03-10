Arizona Wildcats may sign sons of LeBron James, Andre Iguodala
The Arizona Wildcats may sign the sons of two former NBA Finals MVPs in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Arizona has already secured the commitment of Sierra Canyon (California) three-star shooting guard Bryce James, the son of LeBron James.
But another marquee name may soon join the fold.
Over the weekend, the Wildcats hosted Link Academy (Missouri) three-star small forward Andre Iguodala II on an official visit.
The 6-foot-7, 185-pound wing is the son of former Arizona star Andre Iguodala, who won NBA Finals MVP with the Golden State Warriors in 2015.
Turns out, Arizona made quite an impression with Iguodala.
"The visit to Arizona was great," he said. "I’ve been as a recruit and just for fun... and I loved the environment."
While some may be hesistent to enter into one's famous father's shadow at his former college, Iguodala II is intrigued by the possibility.
It could give him a chance to write his own chapter.
"It would be great to go to my dad’s alma mater, not because my dad went there, but to create my own legacy," he said.
Iguodala II doesn't have any other trips planned and said he'll make a college decision "when I feel it's right."
If that ends up being Arizona, it would give Arizona two sons of NBA Finals legends to go along with Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) five-star center Dwayne Aristode, the nation's No. 24 overall prospect.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Iguodala II as a prospect:
"The son of four-time NBA champion and 19-year NBA veteran Andre Iguodala, Andre Iguodala II is a late-blooming prospect with significant upside."
"While he's still on the thin side and will need to focus on the weight room when he gets to college, Iguodala is an elite mover with well above average athleticism. He runs extremely well in transition, he changes directions laterally and he has outstanding length to go along with this 6-foot-7 and growing size. A bit of a tweener, he can play as a big wing or as a small ball four man. As a senior, he's developed significantly as a jump shooter and has turned into a dangerous spot up shooter with range beyond the three-point line."