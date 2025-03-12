Brandon Arrington, nation's No. 1 athlete and sprint champion, announces 5 official visits
It's been a busy week on the recruiting trail for Mount Miguel (California) five-star athlete Brandon Arrington.
The nation's No. 8 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete in the class of 2026 announced a top six earlier this week - with Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC making the. cut.
On Wednesday, Arrington took another small step forward, releasing his official visit schedule, which consists of five trips: Penn State (May 2), Texas A&M (June 6), Alabama (June 13), USC (June 17) and Oregon (June 20).
The updated list marks a fairly sizable change in his previous plans.
While Arrington already had four official visits set, the latest announcements adds the Alabama trip and flips the order of USC and Oregon.
Projected as a defensive back with wide receiver potential, the California product was the California Gatorade Player of the Year in track and field as a sophomore, winning the state titles in both the 100 (10.33) and 200 (20.55).
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Arrington as a football prospect:
"Two-Sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Has personal best times of 10.43-100m and 20.76-200m as a sophomore and could easily double sport in college. On the grid-iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop in to a dangerous return man. Has a long, athletic 6-2, 180 pound frame with plenty of room to add good weight. Still developing as a pass catcher, fights the ball at times but has made big strides over the last year in his ability to track the football and run after the catch. Can run more than just go routes and has improved as a route runner and in his ability to set up an opposing corner. The speed definitely shows up on the football field and he’s explosive enough to out-run the angle and get behind a defense. Shows toughness going over the middle and doesn’t shy away from contact. Has upside as a long cover corner as well but upside is probably highest as a receiver and his ceiling is as high as any skill player in the Region."