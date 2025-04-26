Dakorien Moore, Oregon Ducks 5-star signee, makes impressive catch in spring game
Well, that didn't take long.
After signing a consensus top-five recruiting class nationally last cycle, the Oregon Ducks had their first opportunity to showcase the new influx of talent at Saturday's spring game.
And it didn't take long for class headliner Dakorien Moore to make an impact.
The Duncanville (Texas) five-star pass-catcher was rated the nation's No. 1 receiver in his class and showed why in the first quarter, hauling in a 35-yard catch down the sideline:
Moore has drawn rave reviews since his early arrival in Eugene and has arrived matching the expectations of his profile.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Moore as a prospect:
"Ultra-productive receiver who provides high-volume consistency and explosive playmaking. RAC demon who also stretches the field in the vertical game. Looks and plays bigger than listed size. Above average length and large hands enhance catch radius. Capable of sudden explosion from a dead stop in RAC scenarios. Plays with advanced speed-changing nuance that fosters route-running separation and big-play elusiveness. Elite track times verify top-end speed, including a 10.40 100 and 21.70 200, not to mention outstanding long jump data. Member of historic Duncanville sprint relay team. Eats up cushion and tracks downfield well. Good body control and spatial awareness. Larger features (hand, arm) and athleticism allow for 50-50 effectiveness beyond listed size. Showed gradual route tree expansion, thank in part to meteoric development of five-star QB classmate Keelon Russell. Own some sneaky bulk but will need to continue adding strength to combat high-major DBs, especially at the release. One of the nation's top prospects in the 2025 class, regardless of position, with the potential to become a multi-year impact player and a high-round NFL Draft candidate."
Moore is rated the No. 2 signee in modern program history, behind only Kayvon Thibodeaux.
But one of this weekend's visitors could change that.
Although he arrived late due to a flight delay, Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell shared that he finally arrived in Eugene.
He is the No. 1 recruit in the country.