Ruston (LA) Wins Capitol City Classic boys basketball tournament over St. Mary's (AZ)
Ruston (La.) won the 10th edition of the Capitol City Classic boys basketball in Salem on Tuesday night, holding off St. Mary’s of Phoenix, Ariz., 64-61.
Ruston became the seventh out-of-state team to capture the tournament championship.
Ruston fought back after giving up double-digit lead
The Bearcats (5-1), recently elevated to No. 4 in the High School On SI Louisiana Top 25 rankings, led 50-38 going into the fourth before the Knights (7-1) went on a 13-0 run to grab a 51-50 lead.
Ruston then surged back into the lead led by the duo of Ahmad Hudson, a top Class of 2027 recruit in both football and basketball who had a monster night with 20 points, 17 rebounds and six blocked shots, and Darren Ford, who led the Bearcats with 21 points to go with eight boards and five assists to earn game MVP honors.
Ford, in particular, made several clutch free throws down the stretch after Ruston regained the lead.
Tualatin, Sherwood, Nelson also win trophies
Tualatin, ranked No. 3 in the High School On SI Oregon Top 25, bounced back from a 76-68 semifinal loss to Ruston to defeat Webster Groves (Mo.) 71-62 in the third-place game.
The Timberwolves, who won the Capitol City title last year, pulled away down the stretch after leading just 52-51 after three quarters.
Sherwood won the fourth-place trophy with a 77-72 victory over West Salem, while Nelson captured the consolation title with a 61-33 rout of Central in the fifth-place game.
Teams now prepare for Les Schwab Invitational
The top Oregon teams get to enjoy a couple of days off for Christmas before lacing up their shoes for the Les Schwab Invitational, the Pacific Northwest’s premier boys basketball tournament.
Two powers will double up after participating in the Capitol City Classic.
Tualatin opens at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 26, against Pace Academy of Atlanta, while Nelson takes on Oregon’s No. 1 team Parkrose earlier in the day.
West Linn, South Salem win girls division titles
West Linn rallied in the second half to defeat South Medford 65-53 to capture the Tundra Bracket of the Capitol City girls tournament.
The Lions, ranked No. 2 in the High School On SI Oregon Top 25, outscored the fourth-ranked Panthers 21-10 in the final period to complete their comeback. Washington State-bound senior Reese Jordan led four West Linn players in double figures with 14 points.
South Salem won the Camry Bracket with a 55-37 victory over defending 3A champion Amity, which saw its 35-game win streak snapped.