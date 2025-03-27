Key Oregon Ducks commit spurns Mario Cristobal, Miami, shuts down recruitment: 'Officially over'
Recruiting news has been overwhelming positive during the Dan Lanning era at the University of Oregon.
So, you'll have to forgive Oregon fans who have gotten a little jumpy over the past month-plus with the Ducks losing a trio of commits - Lincoln-Way East (Illinois) quarterback Jonas Williams, Lone Peak (Utah) two-way lineman Bott Muliato and Mater Dei (California) defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui.
That nervousness likely grew last week when Oregon fans saw Texas High (Texas) elite running back Tradarian Ball post an Instagram Live shot on a visit with the Miami Hurricanes.
Combine that visit with a future official visit on tap and the recruiting prowess of Mario Cristobal, and it seemed worthwihile to keep a close eye on Ball's recruitment.
But Thursday, the nation's No. 3 running back clarified his recruitment status, tweeting that he was shutting down all other visits and was locked in with the Ducks.
"Officially over," he posted to X/Twitter regarding his recruitment.
That's a big win for Lanning over Cristobal and others, as the 5-foot-11, 185-pound ball-carrier is one of the nation's most explosive running backs.
During his three-year varsity career (so far), Ball has accumulated 362 carries for 2.741 yards and 37 touchdowns, averaging 7.6 yards per carry, highlighted by 11.4 yards per tote as a junior.
Heres' what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Explosive offensive weapon with experience out of the backfield and aligned at receiver. Not a bruiser, but looks and plays larger than size on paper. Consistent big-play option with versatility and athleticism to produce home run plays via hand-off, screen game, downfield targets, and in the return game. Flashes quick, decisive cuts and sudden redirection. Creative second-level runner whose speed often maximizes open-field opportunities. Caught two dozen passes as a sophomore, establishing valuable receiving foundation. Not only caught balls from the backfield, but lined up wide and from the slot and showed encouraging route nuance and downfield tracking ability. Plays with easy speed enhanced by explosive initial acceleration. Can get on the horse and go when he finds space. Capable cut-stacker in the open field. Good contact balance but will need to continue to add mass/strength. Sometimes runs upright with too narrow a base. Could be more than just a player who wears the running back label; rather, a versatile weapon whose volume can derive from backfield touches and targets alike. Displays speed, agility, vision, and pass-catching dexterity to create a potential high-major gamebreaker at the next level."
Overall, Oregon's 2026 recruiting class consists of eight pledges and is rated No. 6 nationally.