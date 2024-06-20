Miami Hurricanes called 'most tampering, cheating institution' in college football by radio host
Oklahoma State Cowboys radio personality Robert Allen is not a fan of the way the Miami Hurricanes conducts business in the NIL era.
And he isn't shy about letting that fact become known.
In a recent radio appearance, Allen discussed his thoughts on Miami's recruiting efforts in the NIL era, particularly via the transfer portal.
"I wouldn't root for Miami if they were playing the Kremlin," he said. "That's the most tampering, cheating instution out there in the NIL era."
Allen provided some detail, implying that Miami contacted both Oklahoma State star running back Ollie Gordon and star linebacker Nick Martin.
"They hammered Nick Martin more than they hammered Ollie Gordon," he said.
Both players are set to continue suiting up for the Cowboys this season.
Gordon is arguably the top running back in college football, and returns this fall as both a Doak Walker favorite and Heisman Trophy darkhorse candidate.
Last fall, the 6-foot-1, 211-pound back carried the ball 285 times for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Adding some substance to those claims, Miami did, in fact, end up with a star running back transfer who wasn't initially in the portal.
Former Oregon State star Damien Martinez entered the transfer portal in the spring and chose the Hurricanes over a host of suitors.
Still, Allen's claims are direct and scathing.
In truth, Miami hasn't been shy about flexing its recruiting muscle in the NIL era, and flaunting that the new rules have helped the program.
But accusations of cheating need to come with significant evidence to become actionable.
It remains to be seen whether Allen will provide that evidence or if his off-hand comments were made simply to plant a seed.
Either way, the Oklahoma State-Miami rivalry that no one knew existed - and no one knew we needed - just got spicy.