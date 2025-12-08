Vote Now: Who is Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Dec. 8, 2025
Central Florida high school football players put their best foot forward in state semifinal games last week, sending two teams to state championship games.
We looked at schools in three counties (Orange, Seminole and Indian River) and nominated seven athletes for games played Dec. 5, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Nov. 28, 2025: Jones RB Daunte Wallace.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 14. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
The Notre Dame signee and star senior completed 23 of 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to power the Rams to a 31-26 upset of defending Class 7A state champ Venice in a state semifinal game.
Barrett Schulz, WR, Lake Mary
Senior and Florida International University signee caught nine passes for 135 yards and two TDs to lead the Rams past Venice.
Efrem White, ATH, Vero Beach
Senior completed 20 of 23 passes for 277 yards and four TDs and ran 17 times for 62 yards to lift the Indians past Miami Palmetto, 45-44, in a wild Class 7A state semifinal double-overtime battle.
Xavier Stinson, WR/DB, Vero Beach
Senior caught six passes for 119 yards to lead the Indians past Miami Palmetto.
Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones
Miami signee and star senior completed 19 of 27 passes for 278 yards and two TDs and ran 13 times for 101 yards to power the defending Class 4A state runner-up Tigers past Port Charlotte, 35-23, in a state semifinal game.
DJ Hicks, WR, Jones
Senior caught six passes for 125 yards and two TDs to lead the Tigers past Port Charlotte.
Kenyon Alston, WR/ATH, Bishop Moore
Senior caught three passes for 70 yards and one TD and intercepted a pass on defense in the Hornets’ 52-21 loss to defending Class 3A state champ Miami Northwestern in a state semifinal game.
