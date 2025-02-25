Oklahoma State Cowboys poised to land Oregon Ducks transfer: Report
Oregon Ducks offensive tackle George Silva officially entered the transfer portal Tuesday, less than a week after reports indicated he was on the move.
And according to On3's Pete Nakos, a clear frontrunner for his services has already emerged - the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Silva committed to Oregon by way of Fullerton College (California) in the class of 2023.
At the time, the 6-foot-7, 295-pound lineman was rated the nation's No. 1 junior college tackle.
But across two seasons at Oregon, Silva played limited snaps in 13 games.
While the hulking offensive lineman was projected to end his college eligibility this season, the ruling allowing junior college athletes additional eligiblity will give him one more year.
Silva is represented by Quality Control Sports.
