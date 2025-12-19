Why a program in Oklahoma hired a former NFL tight end as its GM
A former NFL and University of Oklahoma tight end is taking on a new role with a high school football team in the Sooner State.
Yukon Millers football announced that Trent Smith will serve as the general manager for the team. Smith will also coach receivers and tight ends, according to Touchdown Friday Night.
The team stated that with high school athletics evolving, today’s programs “require intentional structure around operations, education, communication and culture allowing coaches to remain focused on what matters most: teaching, developing players and leading young men,” noted on the Yukon Millers Football Facebook page.
“This move reflects a commitment to serving the students of Yukon, strengthening community engagement and building a sustainable program rooted in culture and pride,” the post added.
Smith’s role as GM is described as follows:
- Program operations and game-day fan experience
- College exposure and recruiting education
- Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) education and mentorship
- Supporting culture, communication and alignment
“The scope of administering a 6A-1 program has expanded beyond traditional boundaries,” Yukon head coach Brent Barnes said. “This role allows us to handle operations, education and culture intentionally while keeping our coaching staff focused on football. When culture is right, everything else has a chance to follow.”
The Millers went 6-6 in the 2025 season and captured their first playoff win since the 1997 season.
“This (GM) role is about structure and experience, culture and discipline,” Smith said. “I focus on the systems around the program so our coaches can focus on football and our players can perform at their best. It’s been too long since the West has won the title. If we keep doing things the same way, we will get the same results.”
Smith played high school football for the Clinton Red Tornadoes. He earned All-State honors and was a member of Clinton’s back-to-back state championship teams in 1996 and 1997.
In his college career with the Sooners, Smith had 154 receptions for 1,445 yards and 16 touchdowns in four seasons. A key contributor for Oklahoma’s 2000 National Championship team, Smith received All-Big 12 first and second team honors.
Smith was picked by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2003 NFL Draft. He played for the Ravens and the San Francisco from 2003 to 2006.
After his football playing career, Smith served on the Oklahoma State Board of Education for two years and also worked for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
Yukon football stated in a separate post that Smith’s new role and all additions to the program “are budget neutral and do not impact the program’s operating budget.”
