Prediction: Washington Huskies poised to land key in-state recruit
The Washington Huskies hosted a huge Junior Day event with top prospects from multiple classes.
And the purpose of those visits varied significantly.
For some, it was an opportunity to land a scholarship offer, in other cases Washington hosted top prospects hoping to climb up their list of contenders, and, perhaps most intriguing, a handful of prospects visited campus hoping to put a bow on their recruitments.
The Huskies have already secured one commitment - IMG Academy (Florida) three-star cornerback Ksani Jiles - but they may not be done.
Prediction: Elijah Durr to Washington Huskies
Mount Tahoma (Washington) cornerback Elijah Durr has double-digit offers, highlighted by Arizona, Arizona State, California, Illinois, Michigan State, Washington and Wisconsin.
But this visit felt crucial for the in-state 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back.
He left campus feeling like a priority, and that the coaching staff delivered a true famly environment.
"My visit was great," Durr said. 'What stood out is the coaches instantly connecting with everyone. They left nobody out and made sure everyone was noticed."
Washington has prioritized the defensive back group this cycle and has also seemingly increased its presence in the home state.
Landing Durr would underline both of those efforts, and it's beginning to feel like that could soon become a reality.
What would Washington be getting in the Mount Tahoma star?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Durr is a talented two-way standout who projects as a defensive back in college. He made plays on both sides of the ball and showed good ball skills at receiver that translates well to the secondary. He has a long 6-1, 170 pound frame and can smother a receiver at the line of scrimmage. He plays a physical game and does a nice job using his length in 50-50 ball situations. He plays with sound technique, breaks well on the football and doesn’t have to clutch and grab like a lot of young corners. With his frame and growth potential, we could see him eventually growing in to a hybrid corner/safety. We would like to see him continue to improve his overall top end speed in order to stick with some of the faster receivers he’ll line up against at the college level but he’s an easy high Power 4 prospect with a very nice ceiling."