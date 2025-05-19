High School

Nationally ranked Rhode Island high school softball team loses first game since 2023

La Salle Academy dropped its first game since late April, 2023 against a Massachusetts power

Andy Villamarzo

Phoenyx Silva, La Salle Softball
Phoenyx Silva, La Salle Softball / Eric Rueb/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has been 755 days since the last time La Salle Academy (Rhode Island) had lost a high school softball game.

That's the equation of 107 weeks and six days in between the last time La Salle Academy has felt the sting of being on the losing end.

The longstanding 55-game winning streak by the Rams came to an end over the weekend when La Salle Academy fell to Massachusetts' top-ranked Taunton, 7-4, on Saturday. The Rams fell to 19-1 on the season, but Joe Roumelis' bunch isn't feeling at all down on themselves after the loss.

La Salle’s 55-game win streak came to an end against Taunton today, 4-7. Proud of the accomplishment, but streaks are irrelevant. And this game did what was intended - see tough situations for later use. One more brick laid in our quest for a STATE

La Salle Academy (19-1) isn't the only nationally-ranked squad to see a winning streak end recently, as the No. 1 Melissa Cardinals of Texas dropped their first game in 50 tries last week, ending a 49-game mark.

Nationally top-ranked Texas high school softball team has 49-game winning streak snapped

