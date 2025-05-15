Nationally top-ranked Texas high school softball team has 49-game winning streak snapped
For the first time since March 28th, 2024, the No. 1 nationally-ranked Melissa High School Cardinals softball team has finally lost a game.
According to The Dallas Morning News' Greg Riddle, the Cardinals (34-1) dropped their first game of the season in a 2-0 loss to Lake Belton in the UIL Class 5A, Division 1 playoffs. Melissa is ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation as of the latest High School On SI national softball rankings.
Top 25 National high school softball rankings (5/14/2025)
Texas high school softball playoffs: UIL Class 4A-6A regional final series matchups, brackets
The last time the Cardinals had lost a game was late March of last year when Melissa fell in a 8-1 decision against Lovejoy.
Since that time, Melissa went on a tear and won 49 consecutive games until losing to Lake Belton in the first of a best-of-three series. The two teams are slated to meet again Friday in Game 2 and on Saturday, if necessary, in a winner-take-all Game 3.
Andy Villamarzo